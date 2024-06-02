Advertisement
UNC Basketball ACC & NCAA History By The Numbers

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina Basketball just might the bluest blue blood of them all. The program’s NCAA history certainly makes for a great argument in the Tar Heels’ case.

So, with that, here is a historical look by the numbers of UNC’s ACC regular season, tournament and NCAA Tournament history:


ACC Regular-Season Titles (33)

1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1967,

1968, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1977,

1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985,

1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 2001, 2005,

2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016,

2017, 2019, 2024

ACC Tournament Record: 108-52 (.675)


ACC Tournament Titles (18)

1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975,

1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991,

1994, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008, 2016

NCAA Tournament Record: 133-49 (.731)

NCAA Tournament Appearances (53)

1941, 1946, 1957, 1959, 1967, 1968,

1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978,

1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984,

1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990,

1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996,

1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004,

2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011,

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,

2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024


NCAA Championships (6)

1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017


NCAA Championship Game Appearances (12)

1946, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1981, 1982,

1993, 2005, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2022


NCAA Final Fours (21)

1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972,

1977, 1981, 1982, 1991, 1993, 1995,

1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009,

2016, 2017, 2022


NCAA Regional Final or Elite Eights (29)

1941, 1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969,

1972, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985,

1987, 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997,

1998, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,

2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2022


NCAA Regional Semifinals or Sweet 16s (38)

1941, 1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969,

1972, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983,

1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989,

1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997,

1998, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,

2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019,

2022, 2024


Helms Foundation National Champions: 1924


NIT Champions: 1971



