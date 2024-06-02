UNC Basketball ACC & NCAA History By The Numbers
North Carolina Basketball just might the bluest blue blood of them all. The program’s NCAA history certainly makes for a great argument in the Tar Heels’ case.
So, with that, here is a historical look by the numbers of UNC’s ACC regular season, tournament and NCAA Tournament history:
ACC Regular-Season Titles (33)
1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1967,
1968, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1977,
1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985,
1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 2001, 2005,
2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016,
2017, 2019, 2024
ACC Tournament Record: 108-52 (.675)
ACC Tournament Titles (18)
1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975,
1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991,
1994, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008, 2016
NCAA Tournament Record: 133-49 (.731)
NCAA Tournament Appearances (53)
1941, 1946, 1957, 1959, 1967, 1968,
1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978,
1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984,
1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990,
1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996,
1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004,
2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011,
2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,
2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024
NCAA Championships (6)
1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017
NCAA Championship Game Appearances (12)
1946, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1981, 1982,
1993, 2005, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2022
NCAA Final Fours (21)
1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972,
1977, 1981, 1982, 1991, 1993, 1995,
1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009,
2016, 2017, 2022
NCAA Regional Final or Elite Eights (29)
1941, 1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969,
1972, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985,
1987, 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997,
1998, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,
2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2022
NCAA Regional Semifinals or Sweet 16s (38)
1941, 1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969,
1972, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983,
1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989,
1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997,
1998, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,
2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019,
2022, 2024
Helms Foundation National Champions: 1924
NIT Champions: 1971