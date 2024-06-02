North Carolina Basketball just might the bluest blue blood of them all. The program’s NCAA history certainly makes for a great argument in the Tar Heels’ case.

So, with that, here is a historical look by the numbers of UNC’s ACC regular season, tournament and NCAA Tournament history:





ACC Regular-Season Titles (33)

1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1967,

1968, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1976, 1977,

1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985,

1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 2001, 2005,

2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016,

2017, 2019, 2024

ACC Tournament Record: 108-52 (.675)





ACC Tournament Titles (18)

1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975,

1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991,

1994, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008, 2016

NCAA Tournament Record: 133-49 (.731)

NCAA Tournament Appearances (53)

1941, 1946, 1957, 1959, 1967, 1968,

1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978,

1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984,

1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990,

1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996,

1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004,

2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011,

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,

2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024





NCAA Championships (6)

1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017





NCAA Championship Game Appearances (12)

1946, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1981, 1982,

1993, 2005, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2022





NCAA Final Fours (21)

1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972,

1977, 1981, 1982, 1991, 1993, 1995,

1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009,

2016, 2017, 2022





NCAA Regional Final or Elite Eights (29)

1941, 1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969,

1972, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985,

1987, 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997,

1998, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,

2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2022





NCAA Regional Semifinals or Sweet 16s (38)

1941, 1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969,

1972, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983,

1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989,

1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997,

1998, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,

2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019,

2022, 2024





Helms Foundation National Champions: 1924





NIT Champions: 1971







