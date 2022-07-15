UNC Basketball Announces Nonconference Slate

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will begin the 2022-23 regular season at home against UNC-Wilmington on Monday, November 7. The season opener against the Seahawks is one of five regular season games and one exhibition contest scheduled against non-conference opponents in the Dean E. Smith Center.

Carolina is coming off a 29-10 season in which head coach Hubert Davis led the Tar Heels to the NCAA East Regional title, a Final Four win in the semifinals in New Orleans and an appearance in the national championship game. UNC returns four starters, including senior All-America Armando Bacot, fifth-year senior Leaky Black and junior guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love.

The public’s first look at the Tar Heels against outside competition will be an exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith on Friday, October 28. That is the evening before the UNC football team plays host to Pittsburgh on Homecoming Weekend.

The Tar Heels’ first four regular-season contests will be played in the Smith Center, including games against UNCW, College of Charleston (Nov. 11), Gardner-Webb (Nov. 15) and James Madison (Nov. 20).

Carolina returns to Portland, Ore., for the second time in six seasons for the Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) hosted by Nike. The Tar Heels will play three times in Portland on November 24, 25 and 27. The field includes UNC, Alabama, UConn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Oregon, Portland and Villanova. The Tar Heel women’s basketball team is one of four teams also playing in the PKI.

The Tar Heels went 2-1 in PK80 in November 2017.

Indiana hosts UNC in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on November 30. Following the IU game, Carolina will open Atlantic Coast Conference play and break for exams before playing host to The Citadel on December 13.

Carolina wraps up its non-conference portion of the regular season on December 17 in the CBS Sports Classic and December 21 in Charlotte in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

Pairings for the PKI, CBS Sports Classic and Jumpman Invitational and the location of the CBS Sports Classic will be announced later this summer. Kentucky, Ohio State and UCLA are the other teams in the CBS Sports Classic. Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma join UNC in the Jumpman Invitational.

Ticket information for Carolina home games at the Smith Center will be finalized and released in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to check GoHeels.com for up-to-date information regarding dates and availability of tickets.





2022-23 University of North Carolina Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

October 28 vs. Johnson C. Smith (exhibition game, Chapel Hill)

November 7 vs. UNCW (Chapel Hill)

November 11 vs. College of Charleston (Chapel Hill)

November 15 vs. Gardner-Webb (Chapel Hill)

November 20 vs. James Madison (Chapel Hill)

November 24-25, 27 in the Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, Ore.)

November 30 at Indiana, ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Bloomington, Ind.)

December 13 vs. The Citadel (Chapel Hill)

December 17 in the CBS Sports Classic (location, opponent to be announced)

December 21 in the Jumpman Invitational (opponent to be announced, Charlotte, N.C.)



