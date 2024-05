North Carolina’s basketball program has few peers when it comes to its history.

UNC has played in at least one national championship game in every full decade since the first NCAA Tournament in 1939. No other program has come close.

And when is comes to Associated Press rankings, the Tar Heels are almost in a class by themselves, as the numbers below show.

Here is a deep dive into Carolina’s AP rankings history:





through the 3/18/24 poll

Total Polls Ranked 956 (of 1,279)

Current Streak of Weeks in AP Poll 20

Weeks at No. 1 113

Weeks at No. 2 81

Weeks at No. 3 87

Weeks at No. 4 89

Weeks at No. 5 72

Weeks at No. 6 58

Weeks at No. 7 55

Weeks at No. 8 55

Weeks at No. 9 58

Weeks at No. 10 36

Top 5 Rankings 442

Top 10 Rankings 704

Longest Streak of Weeks Ranked 172 from 1989-90 to 1999-2000

Most Consecutive Weeks No. 1 15 in 1983-84

Seasons Ranked 67 of 76

Seasons Ranked in the Top 10 58 of 75

Seasons in Final Top 10 38 of 75 through 2022-23





FINAL ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS (charts researched at collegepollarchive.com)

MOST TIMES RANKED NO. 1 IN THE FINAL AP POLL

10 – Kentucky

8 – Duke

8 – UCLA

6 – North Carolina

4 – Kansas

4 – Ohio State





MOST TIMES RANKED IN THE TOP 5 IN THE FINAL AP POLL

30 – Kentucky

24 – North Carolina

24 – Kansas

18 – UCLA

17 – Duke





MOST TIMES RANKED IN THE TOP 10 IN THE FINAL AP POLL

46 – Kentucky

39 – Duke

38 – North Carolina

33 – Kansas

27 – UCLA





MOST TIMES RANKED IN THE FINAL AP POLL

54 – Kentucky

51 – North Carolina

51 – Duke

48 – Kansas

43 – UCLA





ALL ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS (through the 3/18/24 poll)

MOST WEEKS RANKED IN THE AP POLL (OUT OF 1,279 TOTAL POLLS)

969 – Kentucky

956 – North Carolina (74.7 percent)

892 – Duke

858 – Kansas

737 – UCLA





MOST CONSECUTIVE WEEKS RANKED IN THE AP POLL

172 – 1989-90 to 1999-2000 (No. 4 in college basketball history)

171 – 1972-73 to 1982-83 (No. 5 all-time)

106 – 2013-14 to 2019-20 (No. 16 all-time)

87 – 1984-85 to 1989-90 (No. 25 all-time)

75 – 2005-06 to 2009-10 (No. 32 all-time)





MOST TIMES RANKED NO. 1 IN ALL AP POLLS

145 – Duke

134 – UCLA

125 – Kentucky

113 – North Carolina

76 – Kansas





MOST CONSECUTIVE WEEKS RANKED NO. 1 IN THE AP POLL

15 – 1983-84 (No. 11 all-time)

13 – 1985-86 (No. 15 all-time)

11 – 2007-08 to 2008-09 (No. 18 all-time)

11 – 2007-08 (No. 18 all-time)

10 – 1956-67 to 1957-58 (No. 23 all-time)





MOST TIMES RANKED NO. 1 IN PRESEASON AP POLL

10 – North Carolina

9 – Duke

8 – UCLA

6 – Kentucky

4 – Kansas





MOST TIMES RANKED IN THE TOP 5 IN ALL AP POLLS

469 – Kentucky

442 – North Carolina

434 – Duke

408 – Kansas

327 – UCLA





MOST TIMES RANKED IN THE TOP 10 IN ALL AP POLLS

734 – Kentucky

730 – Duke

704 – North Carolina

637 – Kansas

487 – UCLA





MOST CONSECUTIVE WEEKS RANKED IN THE TOP 10 IN THE AP POLL

62 – 2005-06 to 2009-10 (No. 11 all-time)

62 – 1984-85 to 1988-89 (No. 11 all-time)

57 – 1966-67 to 1969-70 (No. 13 all-time)

54 – 1992-93 to 1994-95 (No. 14 all-time)

25 – 1990-91 to 1991-92 (No. 87 all-time)





NUMBER 1 VERSUS NUMBER 2 (UNC is 7-0 in 1 vs. 2 games)

Date Result

3/23/57 No. 1 UNC 54, No. 2 Kansas 53 (3 OT) – NCAA championship

12/26/81 No. 1 UNC 82, No. 2 Kentucky 69

1/9/82 No. 1 UNC 65, No. 2 Virginia 60

2/4/86 No. 1 UNC 78, No. 2 Georgia Tech 77 (OT)

2/3/94 No. 2 UNC 89, No. 1 Duke 78

2/5/98 No. 2 UNC 97, No. 1 Duke, 73

4/4/05 No. 2 UNC 75, No. 1 Illinois 70 – NCAA championship





MOST WINS OVER THE NO. 1 TEAM IN THE ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

North Carolina 14

UCLA 12

Duke 10

Maryland 10

Ohio State 10

Kansas 9

Kentucky 9

Indiana 8

Georgia Tech 8

Notre Dame 8

Vanderbilt 8





*Numbers provided by UNC Athletics Communications