We continue deep diving into North Carolina’s basketball history, with today focusing on the Tar Heels’ double-double stats through the years:





*In a Half: ^Armando Bacot (14 pts/11 reb) 1st half vs. Wagner, 3/21/24 in Charlotte

*In a Half/Consecutive Games: Armando Bacot (11 pts/10 reb) 1st half at Louisville,

1/14/23; (10 pts/12 reb) 1st half vs. Boston College, 1/17/23

*Both halves: Brice Johnson at Florida State, 1/4/16 (11/11 in 1st, 28/12 in 2nd)

*Three in a game (points/rebounds): ^Armando Bacot (15/15), Brady Manek (13/13), RJ Davis (15/12) vs. Kansas, 4/4/22 in New Orleans

*Four in a game (points/rebounds): Larry Miller (29/10), Charlie Scott (18/14), Rusty Clark (13/13), Bill Bunting (10/11) vs. Clemson, 2/16/68 in Charlotte

*Points & rebounds/10 consecutive games: Armando Bacot vs. Furman, Kentucky, App State, Boston College, Notre Dame, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, 12/14/21-1/24/22

*40 points/20 rebounds: Billy Cunningham (48/25) vs. Tulane, 12/10/64

*35 points/10 rebounds: Garrison Brooks (35/11) vs. Georgia Tech, 1/4/20

*30 points/20 rebounds: Brice Johnson (39/23) at Florida State, 1/4/16

*30 points/15 rebounds: Luke Maye (30/15) at Duke, 2/20/19

*30 points/10 rebounds: Garrison Brooks (35/11) vs. Georgia Tech, 1/4/20





*30 points/10 rebounds/5 assists: Cole Anthony (34/11/5) vs. Notre Dame, Nov. 6, 2019

*25 points/20 rebounds: Armando Bacot (29/22) vs. Virginia, 1/8/22

*25 points/15 rebounds/5 blocks: Armando Bacot at NC State, 2/26/22 (28/18/5)

*25 points/10 rebounds/5 assists: Armando Bacot vs. Duke, 2/3/24 (25/10/5)

*25 points/10 rebounds/5 3FG: ^Brady Manek vs. Marquette, 3/17/22 in Fort Worth, Texas (28/11/5)

*20 points/20 rebounds: Armando Bacot (22/20) vs. Lehigh, 11/12/23

*20 points/10 assists/5 steals/0 turnovers: RJ Davis (20/10/5/0) vs. Char. Southern, 12/29/23

*First game in career: Day’Ron Sharpe (13 pts/10 reb) vs. Charleston, 11/25/20

*By a non-starter: ^Jae’Lyn Withers (16 pts/10 reb) vs. Wagner, 3/21/24 in Charlotte

*Points & rebounds by a guard: RJ Davis (16 pts/10 reb) vs. Virginia, 2/25/23





*Points & rebounds/consecutive games by a point guard: Cole Anthony (34/11 vs. Notre Dame, 11/6/19; 20/10 at UNCW, 11/8/19)

*Points & rebounds with 6 or more assists: Harrison Ingram vs. Arkansas, 11/24/23 in the

Bahamas (13/10/6)

*Points & rebounds with 7 or more assists: Armando Bacot vs. Miami, 1/25/20 (19/12/7)

*Points & assists: RJ Davis (20/10) vs. Charleston Southern, 12/29/23

*Points & assists/consecutive games: ^Kendall Marshall (11/10) vs. Vermont, 3/16/12, and (18/11) vs. Creighton, 3/18/12, in Greensboro

*Points & assists/3 consecutive games: Kendall Marshall (20/10) at Duke, 3/3/12; (13/12)

vs. Maryland, 3/9/12*; and (12/10) vs. NC State, 3/10/12* in Atlanta





*Numbers courtesy of UNC Athletics Communications