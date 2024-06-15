North Carolina’s highly decorated basketball history includes many of the greatest names college basketball has ever known.

It's the middle of the offseason, and while there is always news going on, it's also fun to dive into the program's fabled history, as we have done from time to time since mid-April. We do so again today.

Below is a deep list of Tar Heels that have achieved significant honors in their careers:





National Players of the Year

(11 players, 13 seasons)

Jack Cobb 1924

George Glamack 1940-41

Lennie Rosenbluth 1957

Phil Ford 1978

James Worthy 1982

Michael Jordan 1983-84

Kenny Smith 1987

Jerry Stackhouse 1995

Antawn Jamison 1998

Sean May 2005

Tyler Hansbrough 2009





Naismith Hall of Fame (14)

Ben Carnevale 1970

Frank McGuire 1977

Dean Smith 1983

Billy Cunningham 1986

Bob McAdoo 2000

Larry Brown 2002

James Worthy 2003

Roy Williams 2007

Michael Jordan 2009

Charlie Scott 2018

Bobby Jones 2019

George Karl 2022

Walter Davis 2024

Vince Carter 2024





First-Team All-Americas

40 players, 64 times

*Most Recent: RJ Davis, 2024





Consensus First-Team All-Americas

(19 players, 28 times)

Cartwright Carmichael 1923-24

Jack Cobb 1924-25-26

George Glamack 1940-41

Lennie Rosenbluth 1957

Larry Miller 1968

Robert McAdoo 1972

Phil Ford 1977-78

James Worthy 1982

Sam Perkins 1983-84

Michael Jordan 1983-84

Kenny Smith 1987

J.R. Reid 1988

Jerry Stackhouse 1995

Antawn Jamison 1998

Joseph Forte 2001

Tyler Hansbrough 2007-08-09

Brice Johnson 2016

Justin Jackson 2017

RJ Davis 2024





Final Four MVPs (5)

James Worthy 1982

Donald Williams 1993

Sean May 2005

Wayne Ellington 2009

Joel Berry II 2017





National Coaches of the Year (13 times)

Frank McGuire 1957

Dean Smith 1977-79-82-83

Bill Guthridge 1998

Matt Doherty 2001

Roy Williams 2005-06-09-17-19

Hubert Davis 2022





First-Team All-ACC (53 players, 81 times)

Most Recent: RJ Davis 2024





ACC Players of the Year (16 times)

Lennie Rosenbluth 1957

Pete Brennan 1958

Lee Shaffer 1960

Billy Cunningham 1965

Larry Miller 1967-68

Mitch Kupchak 1976

Phil Ford 1978

Michael Jordan 1984

Antawn Jamison 1998

Joseph Forte co-winner 2001

Tyler Hansbrough 2008

Ty Lawson 2009

Tyler Zeller 2012

Justin Jackson 2017

RJ Davis 2024





ACC Rookies of the Year (9)

Sam Perkins 1981

Michael Jordan 1982

J.R. Reid 1987

Ed Cota 1997

Joseph Forte 2000

Marvin Williams 2005

Tyler Hansbrough 2006

Brandan Wright 2007

Harrison Barnes 2011





ACC Tournament MVPs (19 times)

Lennie Rosenbluth 1957

Larry Miller 1967-68

Charles Scott 1969

Lee Dedmon 1971

Robert McAdoo 1972

Phil Ford 1975

John Kuester 1977

Dudley Bradley 1979

Sam Perkins 1981

James Worthy 1982

J.R. Reid 1989

Rick Fox 1991

Jerry Stackhouse 1994

Shammond Williams 1997

Antawn Jamison 1998

Brandan Wright 2007

Tyler Hansbrough 2008

Joel Berry II 2016







