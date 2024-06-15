UNC Basketball History: Decorated Tar Heels
North Carolina’s highly decorated basketball history includes many of the greatest names college basketball has ever known.
It's the middle of the offseason, and while there is always news going on, it's also fun to dive into the program's fabled history, as we have done from time to time since mid-April. We do so again today.
Below is a deep list of Tar Heels that have achieved significant honors in their careers:
National Players of the Year
(11 players, 13 seasons)
Jack Cobb 1924
George Glamack 1940-41
Lennie Rosenbluth 1957
Phil Ford 1978
James Worthy 1982
Michael Jordan 1983-84
Kenny Smith 1987
Jerry Stackhouse 1995
Antawn Jamison 1998
Sean May 2005
Tyler Hansbrough 2009
Naismith Hall of Fame (14)
Ben Carnevale 1970
Frank McGuire 1977
Dean Smith 1983
Billy Cunningham 1986
Bob McAdoo 2000
Larry Brown 2002
James Worthy 2003
Roy Williams 2007
Michael Jordan 2009
Charlie Scott 2018
Bobby Jones 2019
George Karl 2022
Walter Davis 2024
Vince Carter 2024
First-Team All-Americas
40 players, 64 times
*Most Recent: RJ Davis, 2024
Consensus First-Team All-Americas
(19 players, 28 times)
Cartwright Carmichael 1923-24
Jack Cobb 1924-25-26
George Glamack 1940-41
Lennie Rosenbluth 1957
Larry Miller 1968
Robert McAdoo 1972
Phil Ford 1977-78
James Worthy 1982
Sam Perkins 1983-84
Michael Jordan 1983-84
Kenny Smith 1987
J.R. Reid 1988
Jerry Stackhouse 1995
Antawn Jamison 1998
Joseph Forte 2001
Tyler Hansbrough 2007-08-09
Brice Johnson 2016
Justin Jackson 2017
RJ Davis 2024
Final Four MVPs (5)
James Worthy 1982
Donald Williams 1993
Sean May 2005
Wayne Ellington 2009
Joel Berry II 2017
National Coaches of the Year (13 times)
Frank McGuire 1957
Dean Smith 1977-79-82-83
Bill Guthridge 1998
Matt Doherty 2001
Roy Williams 2005-06-09-17-19
Hubert Davis 2022
First-Team All-ACC (53 players, 81 times)
Most Recent: RJ Davis 2024
ACC Players of the Year (16 times)
Lennie Rosenbluth 1957
Pete Brennan 1958
Lee Shaffer 1960
Billy Cunningham 1965
Larry Miller 1967-68
Mitch Kupchak 1976
Phil Ford 1978
Michael Jordan 1984
Antawn Jamison 1998
Joseph Forte co-winner 2001
Tyler Hansbrough 2008
Ty Lawson 2009
Tyler Zeller 2012
Justin Jackson 2017
RJ Davis 2024
ACC Rookies of the Year (9)
Sam Perkins 1981
Michael Jordan 1982
J.R. Reid 1987
Ed Cota 1997
Joseph Forte 2000
Marvin Williams 2005
Tyler Hansbrough 2006
Brandan Wright 2007
Harrison Barnes 2011
ACC Tournament MVPs (19 times)
Lennie Rosenbluth 1957
Larry Miller 1967-68
Charles Scott 1969
Lee Dedmon 1971
Robert McAdoo 1972
Phil Ford 1975
John Kuester 1977
Dudley Bradley 1979
Sam Perkins 1981
James Worthy 1982
J.R. Reid 1989
Rick Fox 1991
Jerry Stackhouse 1994
Shammond Williams 1997
Antawn Jamison 1998
Brandan Wright 2007
Tyler Hansbrough 2008
Joel Berry II 2016