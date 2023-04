Our basketball mailbags haven't been typical this week. Instead of questions about North Carolina's recruiting, the theme is about the process of retooling for next season and beyond.



Uncertainty certainly hasn't led to apathy. Interest about where the Tar Heel Basketball program is higher than ever. We have fielded two mailbags full of questions since the weekend.

In our second one we look at current roster needs, potential roster moves, and the coaching identity of Hubert Davis.

Thanks again to all of our great readers for another overwhelming response.