While the college football transfer portal opened its two-week window Tuesday morning, the college basketball has now been open for a month, and will remain so until May 1.

North Carolina has lost two players to the portal, and as of right now, no other Tar Heels are expected to enter. However, everything remains fluid until the portal formally closes, thus there could be some activity if UNC brings in a player or more from the portal.

And that is the focus here. THI has been all over the portal tracking UNC’s interest in certain players. With plenty of incorrect reporting out there, it’s important Carolina fans are connected with accurate, journalistically vetted information, which is how we approach it.

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk has been on top of UNC’s interests. And Monday was perhaps the biggest day with fresh, forward-moving news with respect to Carolina’s conversations with prospects in the portal.

Below is a link to our Four Corners premium message board where ALL of our intel is posted. Only some makes it to our non-premium items, so this is the place to get fully up to date, not just daily, but sometimes hourly, with what’s going on.

FOUR CORNERS