Wecontinue looking into North Carolina's fabled basketball history, as over the course of this offseason, we will focus on various aspects of Tar Heels lore, including many statistical areas.

We continue deep diving into North Carolina’s basketball history, with today focusing on the Tar Heels’ rebounding stats through the years:









*10 by a guard: RJ Davis vs. Virginia, 2/25/23

*More than 10 by a guard: ^12 by RJ Davis vs. Kansas, 4/4/22 in New Orleans

*10 or more in consecutive games by a guard: Cole Anthony (11 vs. Notre Dame, 11/6/19; 10 at UNCW, 11/8/19)

*10 by a non-starter: ^Jae’Lyn Withers vs. Wagner, 3/21/24 in Charlotte

*10 or more in 5 or more straight games: 7 by Armando Bacot, 2023-24

*10 or more in 13 straight games: Armando Bacot, 2021-22

*10 or more in 15 straight games: John Henson, 2010-11

*15: Armando Bacot vs. Wagner, 3/21/24 in Charlotte 16 or 17: 17 by Harrison Ingram vs. Virginia Tech, 2/17/24

*15 or more/consecutive games: 3 in a row by Armando Bacot (16 at Louisville, 16 vs.

Boston College, 18 vs. NC State, 2022-23)

*15 or more/5 consecutive games: Armando Bacot (^16 vs. Baylor, ^15 vs. UCLA, ^22

vs. Saint Peter’s, ^21 vs. Duke, ^15 vs. Kansas, 2022 NCAA Tournament)





*18 or 19: 19 by Harrison Ingram at NC State, 1/10/24

*20: Armando Bacot vs. Lehigh, 11/12/23

*20 or more/consecutive games: Armando Bacot (^22 vs. Saint Peter’s, 3/27/22 in Philadelphia, ^21 vs. Duke, 4/2/22 in New Orleans)

*21, 22 or 23: 23 by Armando Bacot vs. James Madison, 11/20/22

*24: Sean May vs. Duke, 3/6/05

*25 or more: 30 by Rusty Clark vs. Maryland, 2/21/68 (UNC record) 10 offensive: Kennedy Meeks at Clemson, 1/3/17 more than 10 offensive: 12 by Brice Johnson at Duke, March 5, 2016

*10 or more in both halves: 11 and 12 by Armando Bacot vs. James Madison, 11/20/22

*15 or more/half: ^15 in 1st by Bacot vs. Saint Peter’s, 3/27/22 in Philadelphia

*40 or more over 3 consecutive games: 43 by Harrison Ingram (17 at Florida State, 13 at Georgia Tech, 13 vs. Duke), 1/22-2/3/2024





*50 or more over 3 consecutive games: 50 by Armando Bacot (16 at Louisville, 16 vs.

Boston College, 18 vs. NC State) 1/14-21/2022

*70 or more over 4 consecutive games: 73 by Armando Bacot (^15 vs. UCLA, ^22 vs.

Saint Peter’s, ^21 vs. Duke, ^15 vs. Kansas, 2022 NCAA Tournament)

*85 or more over 5 consecutive games: 89 by Armando Bacot (^16 vs. Baylor, ^15 vs.

UCLA, ^22 vs. Saint Peter’s, ^21 vs. Duke, ^15 vs. Kansas, 2022 NCAA Tournament)

*Three in double-figures: Armando Bacot (11), Leaky Black (11), Pete Nance (10) at

Notre Dame, 2/22/23

*Three w/5 or more offensive: Bacot (6), Black (6), Nance (5) at Notre Dame, 2/22/23

*50 rebounds in a loss: 50 at Wake Forest, 2/7/23

*60 rebounds: vs. Alabama, 11/27/19 in the Bahamas

*70 rebounds: 72 vs. Nicholls, 12/19/11

*30 offensive rebounds: 31 vs. Nicholls, 12/19/11

*One offensive rebound: vs. Pitt, 2/14/16





*Fewer than five offensive rebounds: 3 vs. Virginia, 2/25/23

*30 second-chance points: vs. Charleston, 11/25/20

*35 or more second-chance points: 36 vs. Nicholls, 12/19/11

*One second-chance point: at Georgia Tech, 1/29/19

*Two second-chance points: at Syracuse, 1/24/23

*Rebound margin of 25 or more: *+26, 48-22 vs. Florida State, 3/14/24 in Washington, D.C.

*Rebound margin of 30 or more: +31, 56-25 vs. Elon, 11/20/19

*Rebound margin of 35 or more: +35, 58-23 vs. Boston College, 1/9/18





*Numbers courtesy of UNC Athletics Communications



