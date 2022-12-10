CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a big run to close the first half and take control of its game versus Georgia Tech on Saturday on the way to a 75-59 victory at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels closed the first half outscoring the Yellow Jackets 16-2 to taka a 39-26 lead. UNC never trailed by fewer than 11 points the rest of the way.

RJ Davis led UNC with 21 points while Armando Bacot added 20. Both Tar Heels were also in double-figures in rebounding, as Davis had 10 and Bacot 13.

UNC ended a four-game losing steak and improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Tech dropped to 6-4 and 0-1.

Below are interviews with Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Pete Nance, Seth Trimble, and Jalen Washington.

