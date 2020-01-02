Scott Boone is no longer North Carolina’s special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach, the school confirmed to THI on Thursday morning.

“We appreciate all that he did for us this season in helping us get to and win the bowl game, but after the season, there were some philosophical differences and a mutual decision to part ways,” a spokesman for the football program said.

“We will start a national search for a special teams coordinator, who also has experience coaching linebackers, immediately.”

Boone has been in coaching for 37 years, most recently at Wake Forest before his one season on Mack Brown’s staff.

The Tar Heels finished the season 7-6 after defeating Temple in the Military Bowl, 55-13. The Tar Heels closed the season winning their last three games by a combined score of 152-30. They were 4-4 in the ACC and beat rivals Duke and N.C. State.



