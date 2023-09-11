UNC BOT Holds Closed-Door Meeting Over Tez Walker Situation
CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina Board of Trustees members met Monday in an attempt to explore more options for Tar Heels football player Tez Walker, who has been denied eligibility to play this season multiple times by the NCAA.
The most recent occasion was last Thursday, when Walker finally had an opportunity to address an NCAA committee for ten minutes via zoom. It was denied that afternoon, forcing Walker to miss his second game and with limited options at his disposal.
In fact, in UNC Coach Mack Brown’s released statement, he indicated Walker would not be able to play this season. But if there is a loophole, or a previously unexplored option, it appears UNC is determined to find it.
"The purpose of this emergency meeting is to receive a legal update regarding an athletics matter," read a statement by the board released Sunday afternoon.
Brown held his weekly press conference Monday morning at the Kenan Football Center, and addressed the Walker situation and BOT meeting.
“We need to all get in the same room and figure out, number one, what's best for the young man,” Brown said, acknowledging the meeting was about Walker. “Because we've said in our program, we want him treated like I would want my son to be treated, and that's what the board of trustees are looking at.”
Brown and UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham attended the hearing, which was mostly behind closed doors. The only two trustees that attended in person were Chairman John P. Preyer and Jennifer Halsey Evans. The rest of the trustees were connected on zoom.
Upon dismissal for the day, nothing had been determined as a course of action. But UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz made a brief remark to reporters afterward.
"This was an important meeting where we received some legal updates that will help inform us as we do everything possible to support our student-athletes here at Carolina," he said.
"We're keeping all options on the table for how to best support our student-athletes at Carolina, and we felt as if we needed some advice from both our legal counsel here and some outside counsel that we've brought in to help us with these matters."
At issue has been Walker’s eligibility as a two-time transfer.
He began his college career at North Carolina Central, but NCCU cancelled football in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 because of Covid. So, Walker transferred to Kent State where he played the previous two seasons.
Walker, a native of Charlotte, transferred to UNC last winter, enrolling in classes January 9. But the NCAA voted January 11 to implement a rule requiring all second-time undergrad transfers sit out a season.
Over the course of the last eight months, Walker and UNC have battled the NCAA over it rendering him ineligible. Three times since the start of fall camp in August the NCAA has denied Walker’s appeals, including last Thursday, which appeared to close the door on any chance Walker would have to play this season.
“He was really, really distraught and disappointed and we were worried about him,” Brown said Monday. “So, we thought it was best for him to go home, and he just didn't go to school for the weekend.
“We did talk him into coming back for the game and felt like he needed to be picked up. So that's why we asked him to walk out, so people could say, 'Sorry, we're here for you. We're pulling for you.' Because this is a young man that totally had his life changed.”
Walker was UNC’s honorary captain for the Tar Heels’ game versus Appalachian State this past weekend, and the team wore a helmet sticker with Walker’s number “9” and “Tez” underneath.
Without knowing his immediate future, and maybe not even what’s next, Walker has several options if no pathway is found that would lead to his eligibility for this season.
“Lonnie Galloway (and I) have to talk to him probably today or tomorrow about what do you do,” Brown said, referring to his wide receivers coach. “Do you want to practice? Do you want to work out for pro scouts and prepare for the NFL this year? Do you want to plan on coming back?
“Because he would graduate in December of next year, but all these options are things he will need to look at, and decide what he wants to do. He did tell me he wants to stay in school and get his degree, that is something that is a real positive and something that’s good moving forward.”
No time table has been given as to when the BOT will decide on anything, if it decides on anything.