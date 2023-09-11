CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina Board of Trustees members met Monday in an attempt to explore more options for Tar Heels football player Tez Walker, who has been denied eligibility to play this season multiple times by the NCAA.

The most recent occasion was last Thursday, when Walker finally had an opportunity to address an NCAA committee for ten minutes via zoom. It was denied that afternoon, forcing Walker to miss his second game and with limited options at his disposal.

In fact, in UNC Coach Mack Brown’s released statement, he indicated Walker would not be able to play this season. But if there is a loophole, or a previously unexplored option, it appears UNC is determined to find it.

"The purpose of this emergency meeting is to receive a legal update regarding an athletics matter," read a statement by the board released Sunday afternoon.

Brown held his weekly press conference Monday morning at the Kenan Football Center, and addressed the Walker situation and BOT meeting.

“We need to all get in the same room and figure out, number one, what's best for the young man,” Brown said, acknowledging the meeting was about Walker. “Because we've said in our program, we want him treated like I would want my son to be treated, and that's what the board of trustees are looking at.”

Brown and UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham attended the hearing, which was mostly behind closed doors. The only two trustees that attended in person were Chairman John P. Preyer and Jennifer Halsey Evans. The rest of the trustees were connected on zoom.

Upon dismissal for the day, nothing had been determined as a course of action. But UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz made a brief remark to reporters afterward.

"This was an important meeting where we received some legal updates that will help inform us as we do everything possible to support our student-athletes here at Carolina," he said.