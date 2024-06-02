THI spoke with him Sunday night about the OV and how things are progressing with UNC. Here is our full conversation with him:

A 3-star prospect, he is the No. 84 overall player in talent-rich Georgia, and chose coach Ted Monachino and the Tar Heels just over six weeks ago amid offers from other programs such as Boston College, Duke, Kansas, Maryland, NC State, Rutgers, UCF, and West Virginia. Ancrum was back on campus this weekend for the first time since April 6 to take his official visit.

Devin Ancrum is a 6-foot-2, 295-pound Class of 2025 defensive tackle from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA, who pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina on April 20.

THI: How did your official visit go?

ANCRUM: "Overall, the visit went great. I felt like I learned a little bit more insight about the program and the school, and so does my family. All in all, it reinsured us knowing that we made the right decision."





THI: Tell me how your latest trip to Chapel Hill reinforced your decision to sign with the Tar Heels, and what insight did you learn about the program and the university during the trip that you didn't already know?

ANCRUM: "During the visit, they explained to me the type of help they would give us on campus, like the amazing nutrition, staff, and weight training program. Also, they have lots of connections in the School of Pharmacy, which is what I want to major in. They said they could help us with tutoring for any class."





THI: Were you able to spend quality time with Coach Monachino, and what all were you able to talk about outside of football?

ANCRUM: "I was able to spend some quality time with Coach Monachino. We were talking about what it means as a person to be here and what kind of person he is. (Monachino) is always going to be honest with everything, and what you see is what you get."





THI: Were you able to meet with an academic advisor to go over all things regarding your future as Pharmacy major in the Eshelman School?

ANCRUM: "I did. I told him I would be majoring in Pharmacy, and he told me it was kind of rare for a player to be doing Pharmacy."





THI: Were you able to sit down with head coach Mack Brown, and what all were you able to discuss with the Hall of Fame legend?

ANCRUM: "I was able to talk to Coach Brown with my father. He told us that the reason why he wanted us was not only because I was a good player, but because I was a good person, and that is what he wants. (Brown) wants his team to be built up with good people. That's why it feels like one huge family there."





THI: What really stood out about the visit, and did Monachino tell you anything interesting in particular? Were you able to discuss with him how you would fit in as a player, as well?

ANCRUM: "What stood out to me about the visit was meeting all of the personnel staff. It seems like they really care about their players and genuinely care for what they are doing. I was able to talk to Coach Monachino about how I would fit in the system. He said I will be used as a versatile defensive tackle playing the three-technique and the one-technique."