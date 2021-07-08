EMERSON, GA - There have been lots of firsts when it comes to Will Shaver.

He was the first player to take an official visit to North Carolina in the Hubert Davis era which was also his first official that just so happened to begin on June 1. One day later, the 6-foot-10 rising senior became Davis' first high school commitment.

Fast forward five weeks, and Tar Heel Illustrated got to watch Shaver in action and speak with him for the first time Thursday at the Under Armour Association Session I at Lake Point Champions Center.

After just a few minutes of conversation, it became obvious why Shaver is such a fit in the Carolina system. The humble young man comes across as his own biggest critic who is driven to get better each day.

We watched him play in the morning and evening sessions. In between he spent some time with us and gave clues of what Tar Heel fans can expect for the next couple of years.