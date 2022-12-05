UNC Commits Playoff Results - Week 16
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
As the 2022 high school football playoffs wind down, North Carolina had three commits in the class of 2023 that were still competing in the state semifinals in the states of Georgia and Virginia.
Here are the weekly playoff results for the three commits of the class of 2023:
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (13-0) defeated Irwin County HS (GA) (11-2) - 22-21
STATS: He ran 16 times for 97 yards.
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (12-3) lost to Freedom HS (VA) (14-0) - 14-69
STATS: He caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a score.
STORY: Daily Press
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (12-2) defeated Carver HS (GA) (9-4) - 49-14
STATS: He ran for 2 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.
STORY: SBLive
SEASON OVER
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (6-5)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (12-2)
AYDEN DUNCANSON - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (9-3)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (9-3)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (6-5)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (8-5)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (11-3)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (10-2)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (6-6)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (11-2)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-4)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (8-4)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (7-4)