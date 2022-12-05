News More News
UNC Commits Playoff Results - Week 16

Kaleb Cost and his Sandy Creek teammates will play for a state championship.
Kaleb Cost and his Sandy Creek teammates will play for a state championship. (Kevin Roy)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

As the 2022 high school football playoffs wind down, North Carolina had three commits in the class of 2023 that were still competing in the state semifinals in the states of Georgia and Virginia.

Here are the weekly playoff results for the three commits of the class of 2023:

TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (13-0) defeated Irwin County HS (GA) (11-2) - 22-21

STATS: He ran 16 times for 97 yards.


PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (12-3) lost to Freedom HS (VA) (14-0) - 14-69

STATS: He caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a score.

STORY: Daily Press


KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (12-2) defeated Carver HS (GA) (9-4) - 49-14

STATS: He ran for 2 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

STORY: SBLive


SEASON OVER

AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (6-5)

CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (12-2)

AYDEN DUNCANSON - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)

DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (9-3)

ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (9-3)

CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (6-5)

JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (8-5)

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (11-3)

KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (10-2)

CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (6-5)

NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (6-6)

TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (11-2)

JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-4)

JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (8-4)

TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (7-4)




