UNC Commits' Preview: Week 10

It has been a busy week on the recruiting trail for UNC, who lost commits to Illinois and Alabama in the class of 2025. Still, the Tar Heels posses 15 commits between the 2025 and 2026 class, and 13 are in action this week.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
OCTOBER 25
Cooper HS (KY) takes on Dixie Heights HS (KY) with a chance to improve to 9-0 on the season.
OCTOBER 25
Baker and East Forsyth wrap up a two-game road trip against Glen HS (NC), looking to improve to 9-0 on the season.
OCTOBER 25
Cary HS (NC) finishes up its road schedule for the season against Panther Creek HS (NC) in a road contest.
OCTOBER 25
Jones County HS (GA) hosts Eagle's Landing HS (GA) in a conference contest.
OCTOBER 25
Fellowship Christian School (GA) returns from the bye week with a road matchup with Wesleyan (GA).
OCTOBER 25
Bel Air HS (MD) puts its two-game winning streak on the line at home against Dundalk HS (MD).
OCTOBER 25
Jacksonville HS (NC) can start a winning streak on Friday when it hits the road to take on South Central HS (NC).
OCTOBER 25
Marietta HS (GA) caps off its home portion of the regular season schedule against Cherokee HS (GA).
OCTOBER 24
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) can start conference play 6-0 with a win over Paetow HS (TX).
OCTOBER 25
It's a battle of seven win teams, as Gainesville HS (GA) travels to Roswell HS (GA).
Class of 2026
OCTOBER 25
Rolesville HS (NC) welcomes Wake Forest HS (NC) in its final home game of the season.
OCTOBER 25
Lott and Providence Day wrap up the regular season at Charlotte Latin (NC).
OCTOBER 28
The First Academy (FL) starts a two-game road trip to finish the regular season, taking on Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (FL).
