UNC Commits' Preview: Week 17

Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class, which includes just one player:

As the NCHSAA nears its football state championships, only one future Tar Heel is still in action.

DECEMBER 13

Jacksonville HS (NC) travels to undefeated Seventy-First HS (NC) in the fifth round of the NCHSAA Playoffs. A victory for the Cardinals would punch their ticket to the 3A State Championship.

Jacksonville HS sits at 12-1 on the season, currently riding a seven-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 7-0 on the road this season, and the matchup marks the first game between Jacksonville and Seventy-First in the two school's history.

On the season, June has rushed for 1,694 yards and 27 touchdowns on 160 carries. He averages 130.3 rushing yards per game and 10.6 yards per carry.

PREVIEW: The Daily News