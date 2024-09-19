UNC Commits' Preview: Week 5

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

As North Caroliina prepares for its last nonconference contest, a handful of future Tar Heels return from their bye week, and five look to continue their perfect record in the 2024 season. Here's this week commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

SEPTEMBER 20 Coopers HS (KY) puts its perfect 4-0 record on the line in a non-conference contest at home against Great Crossing (KY).

SEPTEMBER 20 Mill Creek HS (GA) can return to the win column on Friday, when it travels to winless Mountain View HS (GA).

SEPTEMBER 20 Baker and East Forsyth return from the bye week and open up conference play against Reagan HS (NC).

SEPTEMBER 20 Cary HS (NC) begins conference play in search of its first win, traveling to winless Green Level HS (NC).

SEPTEMBER 20 Hersey HS (IL) rounds out non-conference action on the road against Glenbrook South HS (IL).

SEPTEMBER 20 Fellowship Christian (GA) looks to bounce back at home versus undefeated King's Ridge Christian (GA).

SEPTEMBER 20 Bel Air HS (MD) can improve to 3-0 on Friday, as it returns home for a matchup with Harford Tech (MD).

SEPTEMBER 20 Jacksonville HS (NC) comes back from a three-week hiatus, taking on J.H. Rose HS (NC) at home.

SEPTEMBER 20 Marietta HS (GA) can start a winning streak when Wheeler HS (GA) comes to Marietta in search of its first win of the season.

SEPTEMBER 21 As UNC searches for a 4-0 start, Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season, traveling to Loyola Blakefield HS (MD) for a Saturday matinee.

SEPTEMBER 20 Katy HS (TX) will try to build off last week's dominating victory at home against Cinco Ranch HS (TX).

SEPTEMBER 20 After four straight road games to start the season, Payne and Gainesville HS (GA) begin the home schedule versus Lanier HS (GA).

SEPTEMBER 20 Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) continues its national schedule, starting a two-game homestand against Lun HS (NJ).

Class of 2026

SEPTEMBER 20 Rolesville HS (NC) wraps up its two-game road trip against Athens Drive HS (NC).

SEPTEMBER 20 Lott and Providence Day (NC) finish a two-game homestand versus Christ School (NC).