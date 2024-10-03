PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 7

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Multiple UNC commits return from the bye week, while two look to continue their undefeated seasons this weekend.

Here's this week commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

OCTOBER 3

Cooper HS (KY) can secure a 7-0 start season at home against Conner HS (KY).

OCTOBER 4

Mill Creek HS (GA) seeks a 3-0 start in conference play against Dacula HS (GA) at home.

OCTOBER 4

Baker and East Forsyth travel to Mount Tabor HS (NC), searching for a 6-0 start and 3-0 record in the Central Piedmont Conference.

OCTOBER 3

Winless at 0-5 on the season, Cary HS (NC) continues conference play on Friday, beginning a two-game homestand against Holly Springs HS (NC).

OCTOBER 3

Jones County HS (GA) opens up a two-game homestand against undefeated Lee County HS (GA).

OCTOBER 4

Hersey HS (IL) can move to 2-0 in league play on Friday when it hosts Buffalo Grove HS (IL).

OCTOBER 4

Fellowship Christian (GA) finishes a two-game road trip on Friday against winless St. Francis (GA).

OCTOBER 4

Bel Air HS (MD) will look to return to the win column following two straight losses when it hosts C. Milton Wright HS (MD).

OCTOBER 4

Marietta HS (GA) returns from the bye week with a conference contest at home against Walton HS (GA).

OCTOBER 4

Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) hit the road for the third time in four weeks, squaring off against Mount St. Joseph (MD).

OCTOBER 4

Gainesville HS (GA) searches for a 3-0 start to league play against Seckinger HS (GA).

OCTOBER 4

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) travels to Orland to face-off against fellow UNC commit Danny Odem and The First Academy (FL).

Class of 2026

OCTOBER 4

Rolesville HS (NC) begins conference play on Friday, as it hosts Wakefield HS (NC).

OCTOBER 4

Undefeated The First Academy (FL) and Odem welcome UNC commit Marshall Pritchett and Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA).

