UNC Commits' Preview: Week 7
Multiple UNC commits return from the bye week, while two look to continue their undefeated seasons this weekend.
Here's this week commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
OCTOBER 3
Cooper HS (KY) can secure a 7-0 start season at home against Conner HS (KY).
OCTOBER 4
Mill Creek HS (GA) seeks a 3-0 start in conference play against Dacula HS (GA) at home.
OCTOBER 4
Baker and East Forsyth travel to Mount Tabor HS (NC), searching for a 6-0 start and 3-0 record in the Central Piedmont Conference.
OCTOBER 3
Winless at 0-5 on the season, Cary HS (NC) continues conference play on Friday, beginning a two-game homestand against Holly Springs HS (NC).
OCTOBER 3
Jones County HS (GA) opens up a two-game homestand against undefeated Lee County HS (GA).
OCTOBER 4
Hersey HS (IL) can move to 2-0 in league play on Friday when it hosts Buffalo Grove HS (IL).
OCTOBER 4
Fellowship Christian (GA) finishes a two-game road trip on Friday against winless St. Francis (GA).
OCTOBER 4
Bel Air HS (MD) will look to return to the win column following two straight losses when it hosts C. Milton Wright HS (MD).
OCTOBER 4
Marietta HS (GA) returns from the bye week with a conference contest at home against Walton HS (GA).
OCTOBER 4
Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) hit the road for the third time in four weeks, squaring off against Mount St. Joseph (MD).
OCTOBER 4
Gainesville HS (GA) searches for a 3-0 start to league play against Seckinger HS (GA).
OCTOBER 4
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) travels to Orland to face-off against fellow UNC commit Danny Odem and The First Academy (FL).
Class of 2026
OCTOBER 4
Rolesville HS (NC) begins conference play on Friday, as it hosts Wakefield HS (NC).
OCTOBER 4
Undefeated The First Academy (FL) and Odem welcome UNC commit Marshall Pritchett and Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA).