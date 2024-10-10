UNC Commits' Preview: Week 8

Advertisement

in other news

As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

CHAPEL HILL - Reaching the NBA has been a lifelong goal for North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, who was ranked as a

 • Bryant Baucom
As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength

As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength

CHAPEL HILL – To best understand the kind of young man Tylee Craft is, one needn’t look past the

 • Andrew Jones
Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell

Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday in game week means some Tar Heels meet with the media to discuss themselves, their games, and the

 • Andrew Jones
Use of Analytics May not be Perfect, but it's a Big Part of UNC's Process

Use of Analytics May not be Perfect, but it's a Big Part of UNC's Process

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown spent the first 30 years as a head college football coach using his own genius, instinct, and

 • Andrew Jones
Daily Drop: UNC's 4th Quarter Offense is Another Problem

Daily Drop: UNC's 4th Quarter Offense is Another Problem

While most of the focus regarding North Carolina’s troubles on the football field have been about the defensive side of

Video content
 • THI Staff

in other news

As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

CHAPEL HILL - Reaching the NBA has been a lifelong goal for North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, who was ranked as a

 • Bryant Baucom
As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength

As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength

CHAPEL HILL – To best understand the kind of young man Tylee Craft is, one needn’t look past the

 • Andrew Jones
Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell

Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday in game week means some Tar Heels meet with the media to discuss themselves, their games, and the

 • Andrew Jones
Published Oct 10, 2024
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 8
Default Avatar
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

In week eight, a handful of future Tar Heels put their winning streaks on the line, including Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander, who remain unbeaten on the season.

Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

OCTOBER 11

Cooper HS (KY) can improve to 7-0 on the season at home against Scott HS (KY).

OCTOBER 10

Mill Creek HS (GA) seeks a fourth straight win to open conference play against Collins Hill HS (GA) on the road.

OCTOBER 11

Baker and East Forsyth make a quick return home, hosting Parkland HS (NC) with a 7-0 start on the line.

OCTOBER 11

Winless at 0-6 on the season, Cary HS (NC) finishes a two-game homestand against winless Green Hope HS (NC).

OCTOBER 11

Jones County HS (GA) hits the road to square off against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA).

OCTOBER 10

Hersey HS (IL) put its four-game winning streak on the line, traveling to Prospect HS (IL).

OCTOBER 11

Fellowship Christian (GA) closes out its home schedule against winless Mount Pisgah Christian (GA).

OCTOBER 11

Bel Air HS (MD) can snap a three-game losing streak on Friday against Patterson Mill HS (MD).

OCTOBER 11

Jacksonville HS (NC) plays host to Havelock HS (NC) in a conference contest.

OCTOBER 11

Marietta HS (GA) faces its toughest test of the season, a road matchup with undefeated North Cobb HS (GA).

OCTOBER 11

Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) begin a two-game homestand amidst a three-game winning streak against Calvert Hall (MD).

OCTOBER 10

Nelson and Katy HS (TX) return from the bye week against rival Katy Taylor HS (TX).

OCTOBER 11

Gainesville HS (GA) welcome undefeated Milton HS (GA) for a pivotal conference matchup.

OCTOBER 11

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) plays its first of three consecutive home games to close out the regular season against the Anderson Cavaliers (SC).

Class of 2026

OCTOBER 4

Rolesville HS (NC) takes on 6-0 Millbrook HS (NC) to wrap up the homestand.

OCTOBER 10

Providence Day concludes its home schedule against cross-town rival Charlotte Christian.

North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement