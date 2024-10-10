UNC Commits' Preview: Week 8

in other news
As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus
CHAPEL HILL - Reaching the NBA has been a lifelong goal for North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, who was ranked as a
As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength
CHAPEL HILL – To best understand the kind of young man Tylee Craft is, one needn’t look past the
Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday in game week means some Tar Heels meet with the media to discuss themselves, their games, and the
Use of Analytics May not be Perfect, but it's a Big Part of UNC's Process
CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown spent the first 30 years as a head college football coach using his own genius, instinct, and
Daily Drop: UNC's 4th Quarter Offense is Another Problem
While most of the focus regarding North Carolina’s troubles on the football field have been about the defensive side of
In week eight, a handful of future Tar Heels put their winning streaks on the line, including Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander, who remain unbeaten on the season.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
OCTOBER 11
Cooper HS (KY) can improve to 7-0 on the season at home against Scott HS (KY).
OCTOBER 10
Mill Creek HS (GA) seeks a fourth straight win to open conference play against Collins Hill HS (GA) on the road.
OCTOBER 11
Baker and East Forsyth make a quick return home, hosting Parkland HS (NC) with a 7-0 start on the line.
OCTOBER 11
Winless at 0-6 on the season, Cary HS (NC) finishes a two-game homestand against winless Green Hope HS (NC).
OCTOBER 11
Jones County HS (GA) hits the road to square off against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA).
OCTOBER 10
Hersey HS (IL) put its four-game winning streak on the line, traveling to Prospect HS (IL).
OCTOBER 11
Fellowship Christian (GA) closes out its home schedule against winless Mount Pisgah Christian (GA).
OCTOBER 11
Bel Air HS (MD) can snap a three-game losing streak on Friday against Patterson Mill HS (MD).
OCTOBER 11
Jacksonville HS (NC) plays host to Havelock HS (NC) in a conference contest.
OCTOBER 11
Marietta HS (GA) faces its toughest test of the season, a road matchup with undefeated North Cobb HS (GA).
OCTOBER 11
Laudenslager and McDonogh HS (MD) begin a two-game homestand amidst a three-game winning streak against Calvert Hall (MD).
OCTOBER 10
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) return from the bye week against rival Katy Taylor HS (TX).
OCTOBER 11
Gainesville HS (GA) welcome undefeated Milton HS (GA) for a pivotal conference matchup.
OCTOBER 11
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) plays its first of three consecutive home games to close out the regular season against the Anderson Cavaliers (SC).
Class of 2026
OCTOBER 4
Rolesville HS (NC) takes on 6-0 Millbrook HS (NC) to wrap up the homestand.
OCTOBER 10
Providence Day concludes its home schedule against cross-town rival Charlotte Christian.
