Published Oct 17, 2024
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

In week nine, future Tar Heels Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander look to continue their undefeated seasons, while commits Zaid Lott and Marshall Pritchett square off in Georgia.

Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

OCTOBER 18

Cooper HS (KY) welcomes Boone County (KY) HS with a chance to improve to 8-0 on the season.

OCTOBER 18

Mill Creek HS (GA) travels to Discovery HS (GA) as it looks get back in the win column.

OCTOBER 18

Baker and East Forsyth begin a two-game road trip against R.J. Reynolds HS (NC) with a 8-0 start on the line.

OCTOBER 18

Coming off of its first win of the season, Cary HS (NC) faces off against Apex Friendship HS (NC) in a road contest.

OCTOBER 18

After winning four of its last five games, Hersey HS (IL) returns home to square off against Rolling Meadows HS (IL).

OCTOBER 17

Bel Air HS (MD) can start a winning streak with a win over Elkton HS (MD).

OCTOBER 18

Jacksonville HS (NC) begins a two-game road trip with a conference contest against D.H. Conley.

OCTOBER 18

Nelson and Katy HS (TX) travel to undefeated Jordan HS (TX).

OCTOBER 18

After wrapping up its home schedule, Gainesville HS (GA) takes on Chattahoochee HS (GA).

OCTOBER 18

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) plays host to fellow UNC commit Zaid Lott and Providence Day (NC).

Class of 2026

OCTOBER 18

For the first time this month, Rolesville HS (NC) will play away from home, as it travels to Knightdale HS (NC).

OCTOBER 18

Lott and Providence travel to Georgia to face-off against UNC pledge Marshall Pritchett and Rabun Gap Nacoochee.

OCTOBER 18

The First Academy (FL) welcomes Seminole HS (FL), seeking a 3-0 start to conference play.

