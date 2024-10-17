UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9

in other news
Inside The Game: Carolina's Exhibition Win at Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN – It may have been an exhibition game, but North Carolina’s 84-76 victory over Memphis on Tuesday night at
3 Things From UNC's 84-76 Exhibition Win Over Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN – AJ and Jacob talk 3 Things from UNC's 84-76 win over Memphis in the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic.
Hubert Davis Post-Memphis Exhibition Game Press Conference
MEMPHIS, TN – North Carolina used a big second half to beat Memphis, 84-76, in an exhibition game Tuesday night at
Tar Heels Discuss Exhibition Victory at Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN – North Carolina used a big second half to beat Memphis, 84-76, in an exhibition game Tuesday night at
UNC Picked Second in ACC, RJ Davis Preseason POY
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Duke was voted the preseason favorite to win the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s
In week nine, future Tar Heels Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander look to continue their undefeated seasons, while commits Zaid Lott and Marshall Pritchett square off in Georgia.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
OCTOBER 18
Cooper HS (KY) welcomes Boone County (KY) HS with a chance to improve to 8-0 on the season.
OCTOBER 18
Mill Creek HS (GA) travels to Discovery HS (GA) as it looks get back in the win column.
OCTOBER 18
Baker and East Forsyth begin a two-game road trip against R.J. Reynolds HS (NC) with a 8-0 start on the line.
OCTOBER 18
Coming off of its first win of the season, Cary HS (NC) faces off against Apex Friendship HS (NC) in a road contest.
OCTOBER 18
After winning four of its last five games, Hersey HS (IL) returns home to square off against Rolling Meadows HS (IL).
OCTOBER 17
Bel Air HS (MD) can start a winning streak with a win over Elkton HS (MD).
OCTOBER 18
Jacksonville HS (NC) begins a two-game road trip with a conference contest against D.H. Conley.
OCTOBER 18
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) travel to undefeated Jordan HS (TX).
OCTOBER 18
After wrapping up its home schedule, Gainesville HS (GA) takes on Chattahoochee HS (GA).
OCTOBER 18
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) plays host to fellow UNC commit Zaid Lott and Providence Day (NC).
Class of 2026
OCTOBER 18
For the first time this month, Rolesville HS (NC) will play away from home, as it travels to Knightdale HS (NC).
OCTOBER 18
Lott and Providence travel to Georgia to face-off against UNC pledge Marshall Pritchett and Rabun Gap Nacoochee.
OCTOBER 18
The First Academy (FL) welcomes Seminole HS (FL), seeking a 3-0 start to conference play.
