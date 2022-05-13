UNC Commits Pushing For Buzelis
Simeon Wilcher was the first member of North Carolina’s basketball recruiting class of 2023 to commit to the Tar Heels, making his pledge public October 15 of last fall. A little more than two weeks ago, Gregory “G.G.” Jackson joined him.
Wilcher, a 6-foot-5 points guard, is the No. 10 overall player nationally in the class, and Jackson, a 6-foot-9 forward, is the top player. But Wilcher says they aren’t done adding to the class, and the tandem have targeted 5-star small forward Matas Buzelis to complete the class and essentially assure Hubert Davis of securing the top class in the nation.
