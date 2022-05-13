Simeon Wilcher was the first member of North Carolina’s basketball recruiting class of 2023 to commit to the Tar Heels, making his pledge public October 15 of last fall. A little more than two weeks ago, Gregory “G.G.” Jackson joined him.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-5 points guard, is the No. 10 overall player nationally in the class, and Jackson, a 6-foot-9 forward, is the top player. But Wilcher says they aren’t done adding to the class, and the tandem have targeted 5-star small forward Matas Buzelis to complete the class and essentially assure Hubert Davis of securing the top class in the nation.