North Carolina turned in one of the best performances in program history in its 62-26 romp at No. 10 Miami on Saturday, drawing response gushing with approval from many of its committed recruits for the class of 2021.

The Tar Heels set a school record with 778 total yards while limiting the Hurricanes to 314 total yards. UNC’s point total was its most ever versus a ranked opponent, topping the 56 points it scored versus Virginia Tech in October, and the 36-point margin was its widest in a win over a ranked team ever, topping a 38-3 dismantling of Clemson in Death Valley in 2001.

Running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining to rush for 544 yards, the most ever by a tandem.

The Tar Heels moved up to No. 16 in the AP poll, though could be higher in the College Football Playoff poll, in which they were 17th going into the Miami game.

With the win, the Tar Heels have the inside track to playing in the Orange Bowl if Clemson can defeat Notre Dame in the ACC championship game Dec. 19.

THI caught up with most of UNC’s committed prospects to get their thoughts on the monumental victory. Note that Wednesday is signing day.



