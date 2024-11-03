Advertisement

Mack Brown Post-Florida State Press Conference

Mack Brown Post-Florida State Press Conference

TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 35-11 victory at

 • THI Staff
How It Happened: Hampton Paces UNC Rout of Florida State

How It Happened: Hampton Paces UNC Rout of Florida State

1st Quarter *FSU struck first using a 33-yard pass play to set up a 56-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. With

 • Andrew Jones
Isiah Denis Joins Derek Dixon as UNC's Second Commit

Isiah Denis Joins Derek Dixon as UNC's Second Commit

Isaiah Denis joined Derek Dixon as future Tar Heels with a commitment Saturday afternoon.

 • David Sisk
Daily Drop: UNC's Worst/Best Case Scenarios?

Daily Drop: UNC's Worst/Best Case Scenarios?

North Carolina enters the basketball season ranked ninth in the AP Top 25 but perhaps with the potential to be even

 • THI Staff
Staff Pix: North Carolina's Basketball Season

Staff Pix: North Carolina's Basketball Season

The 2024-25 North Carolina basketball season is almost here, as the Tar Heels open play Monday, November 4, at home

 • THI Staff

Video content
Premium content
Published Nov 3, 2024
UNC Commits' Results: Week 11
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

As North Carolina enters the bye week, many of its commit are headed for the postseason.

Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth capped off a perfect regular season against West Forsyth HS (NC), 48-42.

STATS: Baker completed 19 of his 27 pass attempts for 237 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, Baker rushed for 103 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) dropped its regular season finale, 40-3, to Middle Creek HS (NC).

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) defeated Locust Grave HS (GA), 48-13, to extend its winning streak to four games.

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) secured a 44-7 win over Whitefield Academy (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) moved to over .500 against Joppatowne HS (MD) with a 43-0 win.

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) wrapped up the regular season with a 64- victory over Northside-Jacksonville HS (NC).

STATS: June Jr. rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown on three carries.

Byron Nelson - Nelson and Katy HS (TX) extended its winning streak to seven games with a 35-0 win over Tompkins HS (TX).

Class of 2026

Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) improved to 9-1 on the season with a 51-12 win over Heritage HS (NC).

Zaid Lott - Lott and Providence Day advanced to the second round of the NCISAA playoffs with a win against Charlotte Country Day School, 54-7.

STATS: Lott connected on 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown. Lott rushed for six yards on four carries.

Danny Odem - The First Academy (FL) capped of the regular with a 56-20 win over Calvary Christian (FL).

