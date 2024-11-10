UNC Commits' Results: Week 12

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

For the first time this season, every UNC commit in action came away with a victory, finishing the week 5-0. Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) earned a 56-28 victory over South Oldham HS (KY) in the first round of the KHSAA playoffs.

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a victory in the first round of the MPSSAA Playoffs, downing City College HS (MD), 22-12.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) kicked off postseason play with its second win of the season against Calvert Hall (MD.), 21-10.

Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) extended its winning streak to eight games with a 36-15 win over Mayde Creek HS (TX).

Class of 2026