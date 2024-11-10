UNC Commits' Results: Week 12

For the first time this season, every UNC commit in action came away with a victory, finishing the week 5-0.
Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) earned a 56-28 victory over South Oldham HS (KY) in the first round of the KHSAA playoffs.
Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a victory in the first round of the MPSSAA Playoffs, downing City College HS (MD), 22-12.
Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) kicked off postseason play with its second win of the season against Calvert Hall (MD.), 21-10.
Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) extended its winning streak to eight games with a 36-15 win over Mayde Creek HS (TX).
Class of 2026
Zaid Lott - Lott and Providence Day advanced to the third round of the NCISAA Playoffs with a 28-20 win over Charlotte Christian School (NC).
STATS: Lott completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Lott was just as impactful, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.