UNC Commits' Results: Week 13

Eleven future Tar Heels were in action this week, as seven advanced to the next round of their state's respective playoffs. Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) advanced to the third round of the KHSAA Playoffs with a 45-20 win over Scott County HS (KY).

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) fell to Douglas County HS (GA), 27-18, in the first round of the GHSA Playoffs.

Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) downed Butler HS (NC), 38-35 in the first round of the NCHSAA Playoffs. STATS: Baker completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Baker rushed for 18 yards on five carries.

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) cruised to a 51-21 victory over East Forsyth HS (GA) in the first round of GHSA Playoffs.

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a road win, 22-13, against Edgewood HS (MD) in the second round of the MPSSAA Playoffs.

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) dominated West Carteret HS (NC), 54-0, in the opening round of the NCHSAA Playoffs. STATS: June Jr. rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) saw its season come to an end with a 31-7 loss to Archbishop Spalding in the second round of the MIAA Playoffs.

Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) extended its winning streak to nine games with a 65-13 win against Alief Elsik HS (TX) in the first round of the Texas Football State Championships.

Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) came up short against Seqouyah HS (GA), 38-28, in the first round of the GHSA Playoffs.

Class of 2026

Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA Playoffs with a 57-22 win against Middle Creek HS (NC).