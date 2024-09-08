PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

UNC Commits' Results: Week 4

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Following the commitment of Zavion Griffin-Haynes on Sunday, UNC currently possesses 16 pledges across the 2025 and 2026 classes. This week, 14 future Tar Heels were in action, continuing their high school seasons on the gridiron.

Here are the weekly results for each North Carolina commit:


Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 3-0 on the season with a 21-14 victory over Ryle HS (KY).

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) dropped its first game of the season, 37-34, to North Gwinnett HS (GA).

Bryce Baker - Baker helped propel Easy Forsyth to a 3-0 record, downing A.C. Reynolds HS (NC), 49-14.

STATS: Baker completed 29 of his 38 pass attempts for 482 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Baker rushed for 19 yards and one score.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) fell to 0-3 on Friday, losing to Athens Drive HS (NC), 28-13.

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) earned its first loss of the season, 7-3, to Ola HS (GA).

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 41-32 loss at the hands of Barrington HS (IL).

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) returned to the win column with a 38-13 victory over Osborne (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a season-opening win, 27-20, over Fallston HS (MD).

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) lost its fourth consecutive contest on Friday, 24-21, to Hillsgrove HS (GA).

STATS: Kruah was impactful on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) emerged victorious for the third straight week, defeating St. Michael the Archangel, 9-8.

Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) lost for the first time this season, 41-24, to Atascocita HS (TX) to fall to 1-1.

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) tallied a second straight win, 27-12, over John Curtis HS (LA)


Class of 2026

Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) recorded a third straight win on Friday, dominating East Wake HS (NC), 52-0.

Zaid Lott - Providence Day (NC) defeated Charlotte Catholic, 24-9, to earn its first road win of the season.

STATS: Lott connected on nine of his 14 pass attempts, finishing with 191 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 22 yards on four attempts.

