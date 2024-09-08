Here are the weekly results for each North Carolina commit:

Following the commitment of Zavion Griffin-Haynes on Sunday, UNC currently possesses 16 pledges across the 2025 and 2026 classes. This week, 14 future Tar Heels were in action, continuing their high school seasons on the gridiron.

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 3-0 on the season with a 21-14 victory over Ryle HS (KY).

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) dropped its first game of the season, 37-34, to North Gwinnett HS (GA).

Bryce Baker - Baker helped propel Easy Forsyth to a 3-0 record, downing A.C. Reynolds HS (NC), 49-14.

STATS: Baker completed 29 of his 38 pass attempts for 482 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Baker rushed for 19 yards and one score.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) fell to 0-3 on Friday, losing to Athens Drive HS (NC), 28-13.

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) earned its first loss of the season, 7-3, to Ola HS (GA).

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 41-32 loss at the hands of Barrington HS (IL).

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) returned to the win column with a 38-13 victory over Osborne (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) secured a season-opening win, 27-20, over Fallston HS (MD).

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) lost its fourth consecutive contest on Friday, 24-21, to Hillsgrove HS (GA).

STATS: Kruah was impactful on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) emerged victorious for the third straight week, defeating St. Michael the Archangel, 9-8.

Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) lost for the first time this season, 41-24, to Atascocita HS (TX) to fall to 1-1.

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) tallied a second straight win, 27-12, over John Curtis HS (LA)



