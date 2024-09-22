UNC Commits' Results: Week 5

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

While North Carolina dropped to 3-1 on the season on Saturday, many future Tar Heels guided their teams to victory over the weekend. Here's this week commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 5-0 on the season with a convincing, 62-36 win over Great Crossing (KY).

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 42-0 victory against Mountain View HS (GA).

Bryce Baker - Baker guided East Forsyth to a 69-21 win in its conference opener versus Reagan HS (NC). STATS: Baker finished an impressive 17-for-18 through the air for 213 yards and four touchdowns. He added in 18 rushing yards on six carries.

Trey Blue - In its conference opener, Cary HS (NC) fell to 0-4 on the season with a 30- defeat at the hands of Green Level HS (NC).

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) secured a 30-24 win against Glenbrook South HS (IL) in its final game before conference play.

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian (GA) recorded a season-high in points in a 45-7 win over King's Ridge Christian (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air (MD) recorded its first loss of the season on Friday, falling to Harford Tech (MD), 31-14.

Demon June Jr. - June Jr. powered Jacksonville HS (NC) to its third-straight victory, downing J.H. Rose HS (NC), 53-20, at home. STATS: June Jr. rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries. He hauled in one pass for 27 yards and a score, finishing with four total touchdowns in the win.

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) fell to Wheeler HS (GA), 24-17, and now sits at 1-5 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) returned to the win column and improved to 4-1 on the season with a 28-7 win against Loyola Blakefield HS (MD).

Byron Nelson -Katy HS (TX) recorded a dominating 52-7 win over Cinco Ranch HS (TX), to move to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in conference play.

Alex Payne - After four straight road games to start the season, Gainesville HS (GA) opened up the home schedule versus Lanier HS (GA), earning a 50-14 victory.

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) began its two-game homestand with a 37-31 loss to Lun HS (NJ).

Class of 2026

Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville's contest against Athens Drive HS (NC) was postponed to Monday.

Zaid Lott - Lott and Providence Day (NC) cruised to a 55-7 win versus Christ School (NC). STATS: Lott connected on 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he tallied 53 yards and a score on three rushes.