ago football Edit

UNC Commits' Results: Week 6

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
While a handful of UNC commits saw their schedule impacted by Hurricane Helene, 11 future Tar Heels were still in action over the weekend.

Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) secured its sixth straight win to the start the season, downing Highlands (KY), 24-21, in its conference opener.

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek's conference contest again Central Gwinnett HS (GA) at home was moved to Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Helene.

Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth improved to 5-0 on the season with a dominating 55-0 win over Davie HS (NC).

STATS: Baker completed five of his eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 58 yards and a score on five carries.

Trey Blue - Despite scoring a season high in points, Cary HS (NC) dropped a conference contest, 33-22, to Apex HS (NC).

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) fell to Stockbridge HS (GA), 28-21, in a Saturday matinee to drop to 4-2 on the year.

STATS: Butt led Jones County in defensive, tallying 11 total tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) cruised to victory in its conference opener, defeating Elk Grove HS (IL), 55-7.

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian (GA) turned in its best performance on the season in a 56-28 win against Mount Vernon (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) lost for the second consecutive week, 14-7, against Edgewood HS (MD).

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville's conference contest again New Bern HS (NC) has been moved to Oct. 1.

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) shutout winless St. Mary's (MD), 28-0, for its second consecutive win.

STATS: Laudenslager paced the roster with 12 tackles in the win.

Byron Nelson - Katy HS (TX) improved to 3-0 in conference play with a 49-0 win over Seven Lakes HS (TX).

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) won Friday night's contest against Charlotte Christian (NC) due to forfeit.

Class of 2026

Zaid Lott - Lott and Providence Day (NC) earned a 61-7 victory over North Raleigh Christian Academy (NC).

STATS: Lott helped Providence Day reach the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, completing eight of his 15 pass attempts for two touchdowns. On the ground, Lott rushed for 29 yards on four attempts.

Danny Odem - The First Academy (FL) is now 6-0 on the season following a 39-13 win over Orlando Christian Prep (FL).

