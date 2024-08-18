Seven future Tar Heels opened up the 2024 season on Friday, including commits from both Georgia and North Carolina.

Here is the weekly result report for the commits for the 2025 and 2026 class:

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) improved to 1-0 with a 56-26 victory over Lambert HS (GA)

STATS: Ancrum recorded two blocked field goals in the season-opening win.

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) defeated Veterans High School, 41-26, in a non-region home contest.

STATS: He helped Jones County tally 76 tackles and force two turnovers in the win.

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) secured a 36-35 win over Bowdon HS (GA) to open up the 2024 season

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) lost to Gainesville HS (GA), 41-3, on Friday

Zaid Lott - Providence Day School (NC) opened up the 2024 season with a 55-8 win over Trinity Christian (NC)

STATS: Lott connected on 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 449 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 21 yards and a score on five attempts.

“I feel great about the performance and coming from being on the sideline for two years and not playing. It boosted my confidence a lot.”

Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) defeated Anthony Kruah and Marietta HS (GA), 41-3, in the season opener on Friday.

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) downed Benedictine Military School (GA), 41-17, on Saturday