Published Sep 1, 2024
UNC Commits' Results Week Three
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

The 2024 high school football season continued this week for eleven future North Carolina Tar Heels across the 2025 and 2026 classes. Quarterback Bryce Baker shined in East Forsyth's second-straight win, and tight end Marshall Pritchett hauled in five passes for 55 yards.

Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits:


Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) pitched a shutout on Friday, downing Henry Clay HS (KY), 47-0.

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) improved to 3-0 on the season, defeating Archer HS (GA), 48-14.

Bryce Baker - East Forsyth HS (NC) secured a dominating 56-12 over Jack Britt HS (NC).

STATS: Baker completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts, tallying 301 yards and two touchdowns. He added in five carries for eight yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) fell to 0-2 on the season, dropping a road contest, 48-19, to Enloe HS (NC).

Javion Butts - Jones County (GA) finished its three-game homestand with a 28-9 victory over Hampton HS (GA).

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) began its 2024 campaign with a 55-26 loss to Warren Township (IL).

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) recorded a 15-9 win over White Oak to earn its second win of the season (NC).

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) is still searching for its first win of the 2024 season, as they lost to McEachern HS (GA), 33-27.

STATS: Kruah finished with one catch for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Byron Nelson

Nelson and Katy HS (TX) opened up the 2024 campaign with a 41-37 victory against Dickinson HS (TX).

Alex Payne - Payne and Gainesville HS (GA) now sit at 3-0 after a resounding 41-7 win over Westlake HS (GA).

STATS: Payne helped the Red Elephants allow just one sack and two TFLs.

Marshall Pritchett - On a short turnaround, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) returned to the win column, defeating The Christ School (NC), 41-17.

STATS: Pritchett hauled in five passes for 55 yards in the win.


Class of 2026

Zaid Lott - Friday's matchup between Providence Day (NC) and Asheville HS (NC) was cancelled due to inclement weather.

