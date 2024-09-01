Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits:

The 2024 high school football season continued this week for eleven future North Carolina Tar Heels across the 2025 and 2026 classes. Quarterback Bryce Baker shined in East Forsyth's second-straight win, and tight end Marshall Pritchett hauled in five passes for 55 yards.

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) pitched a shutout on Friday, downing Henry Clay HS (KY), 47-0.

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) improved to 3-0 on the season, defeating Archer HS (GA), 48-14.

Bryce Baker - East Forsyth HS (NC) secured a dominating 56-12 over Jack Britt HS (NC).

STATS: Baker completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts, tallying 301 yards and two touchdowns. He added in five carries for eight yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) fell to 0-2 on the season, dropping a road contest, 48-19, to Enloe HS (NC).

Javion Butts - Jones County (GA) finished its three-game homestand with a 28-9 victory over Hampton HS (GA).

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) began its 2024 campaign with a 55-26 loss to Warren Township (IL).

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) recorded a 15-9 win over White Oak to earn its second win of the season (NC).

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) is still searching for its first win of the 2024 season, as they lost to McEachern HS (GA), 33-27.

STATS: Kruah finished with one catch for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Byron Nelson

Nelson and Katy HS (TX) opened up the 2024 campaign with a 41-37 victory against Dickinson HS (TX).

Alex Payne - Payne and Gainesville HS (GA) now sit at 3-0 after a resounding 41-7 win over Westlake HS (GA).

STATS: Payne helped the Red Elephants allow just one sack and two TFLs.

Marshall Pritchett - On a short turnaround, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) returned to the win column, defeating The Christ School (NC), 41-17.

STATS: Pritchett hauled in five passes for 55 yards in the win.



