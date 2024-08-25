This past weekend, 12 future Tar Heels were in action on the gridiron, including 11 from the class of 2025 and Zaid Lott, the lone commit in 2026.

Three commits began their season, headlined by 2025 4-star quarterback Bryce Baker.

Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025:

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) opened up its 2024 campaign on Friday, downing Bardstown, 36-6.

Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) earned their second win of the young season, defeating Norcross HS (GA), 21-10.

Bryce Baker - Baker led East Forsyth (NC) to a dominating 44-0 victory over Heritage HS (NC).

STATS: Baker completed 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He tallied seven rushing yards in three attempts.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) dropped its season-opener, 35-14, to Broughton HS (NC) .

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) improved to 2-0 on the season with a resounding 48-19 win against Woodland HS (GA).

NOTE: Butts was absent due to injury.

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) dropped their first game of the season to Hebron Christian (GA), 38-18.

STATS: Haynes hauled in one pass for five yards.

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) doubled up Southwest Onslow, 28-14, in its season opener.

STATS: June Jr. finished with nine carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Anthony Kruah

Kruah and Marietta HS (GA) fell to 0-2 on the season with a 28-7 loss to West Forsyth HS (GA)

Kamden Laudenslager -McDonogh School (MD) emerged victorious in its season-opener, downing Mt. Zion Prep Academy, 41-6.

Zaid Lott - Providence Day (NC) fell short against Weddington, 13-7, dropping its first game of the season.

STATS: Lott finished the contest 15-for-27, throwing for 138 yards and one interception.

Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) secured a road win over Moody HS (AL), 31-7.

Marshall Pritchett

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) fell for the first time this season, 21-14, at the hands of Baylor HS (TN).



