UNC Commits Schedule - Week 1

GAME OF THE WEEK

The 2021 fall high school football season begins for a lot of North Carolina’s recruiting class this week. This week for my game of the week, I am picking the Cary Imps taking on the the Cleveland Rams. My reason is it’s the first game back for 4-star running back Omarion Hampton, who committed to the Tar Heels in July. Hampton was off to a great spring season, but suffered a season-ending injury. Hampton is 100-percent healthy and ready to help lead the Rams to another great season.