UNC Commits Schedule - Week 1
The 2021 fall football season starts this week for several North Carolina commits. The season doesn’t start for the states of Virginia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.
CLASS OF 2022
AUGUST 20
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (0-0) at Wakefield HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (0-0) at York HS (SC) - cancelled due to Covid
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - does not play
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - does not play
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (0-0) hosts Cary HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (0-0) at Kings Mountain HS (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (0-0) at Oxford HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - does not play
BRYSON JENNINGS - does not play
JUSTIN KANYUK - does not play
AUGUST 21
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (0-0) at Lowndes HS (GA)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (1-0) vs Godby (FL) (TBD)
CLASS OF 2023
Played Thursday night:
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (0-0) vs Myers Park HS (NC) - Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
The 2021 fall high school football season begins for a lot of North Carolina’s recruiting class this week. This week for my game of the week, I am picking the Cary Imps taking on the the Cleveland Rams. My reason is it’s the first game back for 4-star running back Omarion Hampton, who committed to the Tar Heels in July. Hampton was off to a great spring season, but suffered a season-ending injury. Hampton is 100-percent healthy and ready to help lead the Rams to another great season.