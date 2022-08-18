UNC Commits Schedule - Week 1
The 2022 high school football season will begin this weekend for ten North Carolina commits in the class of 2023 from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. While four commits in the states of Virginia and Oklahoma will not start their high school football season until next week.
Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2023:
August 18
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (0-0) vs Dutch Fork HS (SC) (0-0) - Charlotte Memorial Stadium
August 19
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (0-0) at F.T. Foard HS (NC) (0-0)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (0-0) hosts Greenville HS (SC) (0-0)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (0-0) at Westlake HS (GA) (0-0)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (0-0) at Hunter Huss HS (NC) (0-0)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (0-0) at Wake Forest HS (NC) (0-0)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (0-0) at Macon County HS (GA) (0-0)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (0-0) at Hillside HS (NC) (0-0)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (0-0) hosts Alexander Central HS (NC) (0-0)
August 20
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (0-0) hosts Newnan HS (GA) (0-0)
OPEN
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HSl (VA)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
This biggest game this weekend in the Carolinas is in Charlotte today when Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, featuring UNC quarterback commit Tad Hudson, takes on Dutch Fork High School from Irmo, SC. Both teams are rated very high in their states' preseason polls. Hudson is coming off a great junior season where he help lead the Huskies to a deep playoff run last season.