UNC Commits Schedule - Week 10

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

GAME OF THE WEEK

There will Co-Games of the Week this week with Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School returning to action to play fellow Greensboro, NC rival Page High. Shaw was injured in the spring state championship game and had shoulder surgery, but has been medically released to play. There is a big game in Alabama as Conner Harrell leads his undefeated Thompson High to Hoover (AL) High in a battle of undefeated powerhouses.