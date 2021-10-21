UNC Commits Schedule - Week 10
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
OCTOBER 22
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (4-2) at North Paulding HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (6-1) at Sanderson HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (4-3) hosts Woodmont HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-6) hosts Maury HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (5-3) hosts Glenbrook South HS (IL)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (2-5) at Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (7-0) hosts Garner HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (7-1) at East Gaston HS (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (9-0) at Hoover HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (7-0) hosts Princess Anne HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-5) at James River Midlothian HS (VA)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (5-2) hosts Norfolk Christian Academy (VA)
ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (6-0) host Liberty Academy (VA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (8-0) hosts Page HS (NC)
OCTOBER 23
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-5) hosts Freedom HS (PA)
CLASS OF 2023
OCTOBER 22
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (8-0) hosts West Cabarrus HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
There will Co-Games of the Week this week with Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School returning to action to play fellow Greensboro, NC rival Page High. Shaw was injured in the spring state championship game and had shoulder surgery, but has been medically released to play. There is a big game in Alabama as Conner Harrell leads his undefeated Thompson High to Hoover (AL) High in a battle of undefeated powerhouses.