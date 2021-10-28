UNC Commits Schedule - Week 11
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
OCTOBER 29
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (5-2) hosts Harrison HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (6-2) hosts Enloe HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (5-3) at JL Mann HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) opted out with injury
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (2-6) - open
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (8-0) at Clayton HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (8-1) hosts Burns HS (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (9-1) - open
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (8-0) at Cox HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-6) at Monacan HS (VA)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-6) at Allentown Central Catholic HS (PA)
ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (7-0) at Amherst County HS (VA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (9-0) at Northern Guilford HS (NC)
OCTOBER 30
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (6-3) at Plainfield North HS (IL)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (6-2) at Fredericksburg Christian Academy (VA)
CLASS OF 2023
OCTOBER 29
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (9-0) hosts Hopewell HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
The biggest game in North Carolina will take place in Greensboro in a battle of undefeated teams. Class of 2022 commit Travis Shaw and his Grimsley High teammates will face Northern Guilford High in a showdown. Shaw returned to action last week after being out with shoulder surgery due to an injury suffered in the spring state championship game.