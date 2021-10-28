UNC Commits Schedule - Week 11

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

GAME OF THE WEEK

The biggest game in North Carolina will take place in Greensboro in a battle of undefeated teams. Class of 2022 commit Travis Shaw and his Grimsley High teammates will face Northern Guilford High in a showdown. Shaw returned to action last week after being out with shoulder surgery due to an injury suffered in the spring state championship game.