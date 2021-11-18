 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Commits Schedule - Week 14 (Playoffs Underway)
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-18 15:25:59 -0600') }} football

UNC Commits Schedule - Week 14 (Playoffs Underway)

Tayon Holloway
Tayon Holloway (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Ten commits are battling in their state playoffs. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

CLASS OF 2022

NOVEMBER 19

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (7-3) at Archer HS (GA) - 2nd Round

BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (9-2) at Knightdale HS (NC) - 3rd Round

OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (11-0) hosts Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC) - 3rd Round

MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (11-1) hosts East Gaston HS (NC) - 3rd Round

CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (11-1) at Hoover HS (AL) - 3rd Round

TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (11-0) hosts Indian River HS (VA) - 2nd Round

ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (10-0) hosts Broadway HS (VA) - 2nd Round


SEASON COMPLETED

RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (6-4)

TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) opted out with injury

SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (6-4)

TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-6)

ANDRE GREENE, JR - St. Christopher's Academt (VA) (10-1)

BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-8)

JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-7)

GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (7-4)

TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (11-1)


Tad Hudson (Hough HS)
Tad Hudson (Hough HS) (Rivals.com)

CLASS OF 2023

NOVEMBER18

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (12-0) hosts Mallard Creek HS (NC) - 3rd Round

GAME OF THE WEEK

Eight Tar Heel commits remain in the hunt for state championships. One of the biggest is in Alabama where UNC quarterback commit Conner Harrell and his Thompson teammates try to avenge their only loss of the year against Hoover High. Harrell was injured in the first half and didn't return in the first matchup.

