UNC Commits Schedule - Week 14 (Playoffs Underway)
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Ten commits are battling in their state playoffs. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
NOVEMBER 19
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (7-3) at Archer HS (GA) - 2nd Round
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (9-2) at Knightdale HS (NC) - 3rd Round
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (11-0) hosts Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC) - 3rd Round
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (11-1) hosts East Gaston HS (NC) - 3rd Round
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (11-1) at Hoover HS (AL) - 3rd Round
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (11-0) hosts Indian River HS (VA) - 2nd Round
ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (10-0) hosts Broadway HS (VA) - 2nd Round
SEASON COMPLETED
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (6-4)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) opted out with injury
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (6-4)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-6)
ANDRE GREENE, JR - St. Christopher's Academt (VA) (10-1)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-8)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-7)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (7-4)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (11-1)
CLASS OF 2023
NOVEMBER18
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (12-0) hosts Mallard Creek HS (NC) - 3rd Round
GAME OF THE WEEK
Eight Tar Heel commits remain in the hunt for state championships. One of the biggest is in Alabama where UNC quarterback commit Conner Harrell and his Thompson teammates try to avenge their only loss of the year against Hoover High. Harrell was injured in the first half and didn't return in the first matchup.