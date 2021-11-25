UNC Commits Schedule - Week 15 (Playoffs)

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Six commits are battling in their state playoffs this Friday, while one will be playing on Wednesday for a state championship. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

NOVEMBER 26

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (8-3) at Brookwood HS (GA) - 3rd Round

Allen has been impressive on both sides of the ball. He is showing his versatility in helping Walton HS to a very successful season.





BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (10-2) at Rolesville HS (NC) - 4th Round

Atkinson has been a dominant force on the defensive front for the Pride.





MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (12-1) hosts Reidsville HS (NC) - 4th Round

Hamrick has had an outstanding season for the Golden Lions as they try to win another state championship. His leadership has been very important trait he has worked on.





CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (12-1) vs Central HS (AL) - AHSAA 7A State Championship (December 1st - Proactive Stadium, Birmingham AL)

Harrell has had the best season of all the Tar Heel commits as he has blistered the competition in Alabama. He has also has bounced back from an injury to avenge the team's only loss to Hoover HS (where he was injured early in the game) to advance to the state title game for the third straight season.





TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (12-0) hosts Kempsville HS (VA) - 3rd Round

Holloway has excelled on all phases of the game. He has big play-making ability when he touches the ball and has helped the Stallions to an undefeated season.





ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (11-0) at Brookville HS (VA) - 3rd Round

Rice, who is known for his pancake blocks has overpowered his opponents in the trenches. The Bulldogs are very close to playing for a state title.



