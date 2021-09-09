UNC Commits Schedule - Week 4
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
SEPTEMBER 10
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (3-0) hosts West Forsyth HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (2-0) at Southern Durham HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (1-1) hosts Wade Hampton HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-2) hosts Ocean Lakes HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (1-1) hosts Palatine HS (IL)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-1) at Ravenwood Academy (TN)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (2-0) hosts South Central HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (2-0) hosts South Pointe HS (SC) -
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (3-0) hosts Spain Park HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (2-0) hosts Kempsville HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (0-1) at Midlothian HS (VA)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (0-2) at Pocono Mountain West HS (PA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (2-0) at Pinecrest HS (NC)
CLASS OF 2023
SEPTEMBER 10
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-0) at Cox Mill HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
All the Tar Heel commits will be in action this Friday with a full slate of action. The best game on paper will be Travis Shaw's Grimsley High taking on Pinecrest in a battle of unbeatens. Shaw will not play as he is still recuperating from shoulder surgery over the summer. However; UNC class of 2023 target Jamaal Jarrett will be in action for the Whirlies.