 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Commits Schedule - Week 4
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 09:17:55 -0500') }} football

UNC Commits Schedule - Week 4

Tychaun Chapman
Tychaun Chapman (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

CLASS OF 2022

SEPTEMBER 10

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (3-0) hosts West Forsyth HS (GA)

BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (2-0) at Southern Durham HS (NC)

RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (1-1) hosts Wade Hampton HS (SC)

TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-2) hosts Ocean Lakes HS (VA)

SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (1-1) hosts Palatine HS (IL)

TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-1) at Ravenwood Academy (TN)

OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (2-0) hosts South Central HS (NC)

MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (2-0) hosts South Pointe HS (SC) -

CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (3-0) hosts Spain Park HS (AL)

TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (2-0) hosts Kempsville HS (VA)

BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (0-1) at Midlothian HS (VA)

JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (0-2) at Pocono Mountain West HS (PA)

TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (2-0) at Pinecrest HS (NC)


CLASS OF 2023

Tad Hudson.
Tad Hudson. (THI)

SEPTEMBER 10

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-0) at Cox Mill HS (NC)

GAME OF THE WEEK

All the Tar Heel commits will be in action this Friday with a full slate of action. The best game on paper will be Travis Shaw's Grimsley High taking on Pinecrest in a battle of unbeatens. Shaw will not play as he is still recuperating from shoulder surgery over the summer. However; UNC class of 2023 target Jamaal Jarrett will be in action for the Whirlies.

