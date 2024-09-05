(Photo by Rivals.com)

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi ************************************

As week four of the high school football season approaches, all but one commited future Tar Heel will be in action. Demon June Jr. and Jacksonville HS are idle this week, while Julien Horton becomes the final UNC commit to start his senior season. Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025 and 2026:



Class of 2025

SEPTEMBER 6 Cooper HS (KY) returns home for a non-conference matchup with Ryle HS (KY).



SEPTEMBER 6 Mill Creek HS (GA) will look to improve to 4-0 when it plays host to North Gwinnett HS (GA).



SEPTEMBER 6 Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) hit the road for the first time this season, squaring off against A.C. Reynolds HS (NC).



SEPTEMBER 6 Still searching for its first win of the season, Cary HS (NC) welcomes Athens Drive HS (NC) for a non-conference contest.



SEPTEMBER 6 Following three consecutive home games to start the 2024 season, Jones County (GA) will put its 3-0 record on the line, as it travels to Ola HS (GA).



SEPTEMBER 6 Hersey HS (IL) opens its home schedule on Friday against Barrington HS (IL).



SEPTEMBER 6 Horton and Bel-Air HS (MD) begin the 2024 season at home, taking on Fallston HS (MD).



SEPTEMBER 6 Seeking its first win of the season after an 0-3 start, Marietta HS (GA) travels to Hillgrove HS (GA) to close out non-conference play.



SEPTEMBER 6 McDonogh HS (MD) closes out its three-game homestand against St. Michael the Archangel (MD), rounding out the non-conference slate.



SEPTEMBER 6 Katy HS (TX) will seek to build off of the week one victory, as it hosts Atascocita HS (TX).



SEPTEMBER 6 Gainesville HS (GA) wraps up its four-game road trip and puts its perfect record on the line against Carrollton HS (GA).



SEPTEMBER 6 After a dominating 61-6 in week three, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) will leave Georgia once again, this time to take on John Curtis Christian (LA).



Class of 2026