UNC Commits Schedule - Week 5
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
SEPTEMBER 17
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (2-1) - open
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (3-0) at Wake Forest HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (2-1) hosts Carolina Academy (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-2) at Kempsville HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (1-2) at Fremd HS (IL)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (3-0) hosts Corinth Holders HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (2-1) hosts Cherryville (NC) -
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (4-0) hosts Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (2-0) at Salem HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (0-2) host Cosby HS (VA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (3-0) hosts Southeast Guilford HS (NC)
SEPTEMBER 18
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-2) at St. John's (DC)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (1-2) hosts Nazareth Area HS (PA)
CLASS OF 2023
SEPTEMBER 17
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (3-0) at North Mecklenburg HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
One of the hottest teams in the country is the Thompson High School Warriors located in Alabaster, AL. The quarterback is UNC commit Conner Harrell who is having a sensational year so far as he has completed 42 of 57 passes for 879 yards with 14 touchdown passes. This week, his unbeaten Warriors will take on another unbeaten team in the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, who also stand at 4-0.