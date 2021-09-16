UNC Commits Schedule - Week 5

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

GAME OF THE WEEK

One of the hottest teams in the country is the Thompson High School Warriors located in Alabaster, AL. The quarterback is UNC commit Conner Harrell who is having a sensational year so far as he has completed 42 of 57 passes for 879 yards with 14 touchdown passes. This week, his unbeaten Warriors will take on another unbeaten team in the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, who also stand at 4-0.