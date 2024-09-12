UNC Commits' Schedule: Week 5
Week five of the high school football season is near, and a handful of future Tar Heels enter their bye week. In total, 12 commits will take the field this week, including Zavion Griffin-Haynes and Danny Odem, who both pledged to UNC in recent days.
Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025 and 2026:
Class of 2025
SEPTEMBER 13
Cooper HS (KY) will look to improve to 4-0 on the season, as it travels to Campbell County HS (KY).
SEPTEMBER 13
Jones County HS (GA) seeks to return to the win column, as it hosts Union Grove HS (GA).
SEPTEMBER 13
Sitting at 0-2, Hersey HS (IL) will welcome Maine South HS (IL) as it searches for the first win of the season.
SEPTEMBER 13
Fellowship Christian School (GA) wraps up non-conference play at home against Savannah Christian (GA).
SEPTEMBER 13
Coming off of a season-opening win, Bel Air HS (MD) travels to North Harford HS (MD) to open up region play.
SEPTEMBER 13
Returning from its bye week, Jacksonville HS (NC) hits the road for a matchup against West Carteret HS (NC).
SEPTEMBER 13
McDonogh HS (MD) puts its perfect record on the line on the road against Archbishop Spalding HS (MD).
SEPTEMBER 14
Katy HS (TX) will try to bounce back from its first defeat, traveling to Morton Ranch HS (TX).
SEPTEMBER 13
It's a battle of the unbeatens, as Gainesville HS (GA) squares off against Carrollton HS (GA).
Class of 2026
SEPTEMBER 13
Griffin-Haynes and Rolesville HS (NC) will make the trip to Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC).
SEPTEMBER 13
Providence Day (NC) begins conference play with a home contest against Charlotte Country Day School (NC).
SEPTEMBER 13
Odem, UNC's most recent commit, and The First Academy (FL) take on Melbourne Central Catholic HS (FL).