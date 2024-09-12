PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UNC Commits' Schedule: Week 5

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Week five of the high school football season is near, and a handful of future Tar Heels enter their bye week. In total, 12 commits will take the field this week, including Zavion Griffin-Haynes and Danny Odem, who both pledged to UNC in recent days.

Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025 and 2026:


Class of 2025

SEPTEMBER 13

Cooper HS (KY) will look to improve to 4-0 on the season, as it travels to Campbell County HS (KY).


SEPTEMBER 13

Jones County HS (GA) seeks to return to the win column, as it hosts Union Grove HS (GA).


SEPTEMBER 13

Sitting at 0-2, Hersey HS (IL) will welcome Maine South HS (IL) as it searches for the first win of the season.


SEPTEMBER 13

Fellowship Christian School (GA) wraps up non-conference play at home against Savannah Christian (GA).


SEPTEMBER 13

Coming off of a season-opening win, Bel Air HS (MD) travels to North Harford HS (MD) to open up region play.


SEPTEMBER 13

Returning from its bye week, Jacksonville HS (NC) hits the road for a matchup against West Carteret HS (NC).


SEPTEMBER 13

McDonogh HS (MD) puts its perfect record on the line on the road against Archbishop Spalding HS (MD).


SEPTEMBER 14

Katy HS (TX) will try to bounce back from its first defeat, traveling to Morton Ranch HS (TX).


SEPTEMBER 13

It's a battle of the unbeatens, as Gainesville HS (GA) squares off against Carrollton HS (GA).


Class of 2026

SEPTEMBER 13

Griffin-Haynes and Rolesville HS (NC) will make the trip to Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC).


SEPTEMBER 13

Providence Day (NC) begins conference play with a home contest against Charlotte Country Day School (NC).


SEPTEMBER 13

Odem, UNC's most recent commit, and The First Academy (FL) take on Melbourne Central Catholic HS (FL).

