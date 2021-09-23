UNC Commits Schedule - Week 6
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
SEPTEMBER 24
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (2-1) hosts Roswell HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (4-0) - open
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (3-1) hosts Boiling Springs HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-2) hosts Bayside HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (2-2) hosts New Trier HS (IL)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-3) - open
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (4-0) at South Garner HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (3-1) at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (5-0) at Mountain Brook HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (3-0) hosts First Colonial HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (0-3) at Huguenot HS (VA)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (1-3) hosts Liberty HS (PA)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (3-1) - open
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (4-0) at Northwest Guilford HS (NC)
CLASS OF 2023
SEPTEMBER 24
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (4-0) versus Chambers HS (NC) at Charlotte Memorial Stadium
GAME OF THE WEEK
The biggest game in North Carolina high school football this week will be in Charlotte where 2023 UNC commit QB Tad Hudson and his Hough teammates will take on the 2-time defending 4AA state champs Chambers High (formerly Vance HS). The game will feature several outstanding players from both teams including UNC running back target for the 2023 class Daylan Smothers.