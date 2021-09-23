UNC Commits Schedule - Week 6

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

GAME OF THE WEEK

The biggest game in North Carolina high school football this week will be in Charlotte where 2023 UNC commit QB Tad Hudson and his Hough teammates will take on the 2-time defending 4AA state champs Chambers High (formerly Vance HS). The game will feature several outstanding players from both teams including UNC running back target for the 2023 class Daylan Smothers.