UNC Commits Schedule - Week 7
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
OCTOBER 1
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (3-1) - open
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (4-0) at Broughton HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (4-1) hosts Hillcrest HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-3) at First Colonial HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (3-2) at Niles West HS (IL)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-3) at DeMatha HS (MD)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (5-0) hosts Fuquay-Varina HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (4-1) at Highland Institute of Technology (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (6-0) at Vestavia Hills HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (4-0) at Ocean Lakes HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (1-3) hosts Manchester HS (VA)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-3) at Emmaus HS (PA)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (3-1) at Atlantic Shores Christian (VA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (5-0) hosts Western Guilford HS (NC)
CLASS OF 2023
OCTOBER 1
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (5-0) at West Mecklenburg HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
One of the biggest games in Virginia this week is between Green Run and Ocean Lakes High Schools. Class of 2022 UNC commit Tayon Holloway has been impressive in all phases of the game and will help lead the Stallions against an undefeated Ocean Lakes squad.