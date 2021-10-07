UNC Commits Schedule - Week 8
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
OCTOBER 8
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (3-1) at Hillgrove HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (5-0) at Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (4-2) at TL Hanna HS (SC)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-4) host Cox HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (4-2) hosts Glenbrook North HS (IL)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-4) - open
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (6-0) - open
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (5-1) hosts Crest HS (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (7-0) hosts Gadsden City HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (5-0) hosts Kellam HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (1-4) - open
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (3-2) hosts Catholic HS (VA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (6-0) hosts Ragsdale HS (NC)
OCTOBER 9
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-4) hosts Easton Area HS (PA)
CLASS OF 2023
OCTOBER 8
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (6-0) hosts West Charlotte HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
One of the biggest games in North Carolina will be in Raleigh this Friday. UNC commit Beau Atkinson and his undefeated Leesville Road Pride teammates travel to Cardinal Gibbons to take on the Crusaders. Both squads are among the top teams in the 4A classification and this is possibly for the conference championship and potentially a high seed in the playoffs.