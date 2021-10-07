UNC Commits Schedule - Week 8

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

GAME OF THE WEEK

One of the biggest games in North Carolina will be in Raleigh this Friday. UNC commit Beau Atkinson and his undefeated Leesville Road Pride teammates travel to Cardinal Gibbons to take on the Crusaders. Both squads are among the top teams in the 4A classification and this is possibly for the conference championship and potentially a high seed in the playoffs.