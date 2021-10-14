UNC Commits Schedule - Week 9

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Evanston (IL) High is on a four-game winning streak and they will travel to take on the Maine South Hawks, who are currently 6-1. Both are tied for first place, so a conference championship may be on the line Friday night. Evanston is led by class of 2022 North Carolin commit Sebastian Cheeks, who has excelled on both sides of the ball for the Wildkits.