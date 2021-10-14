UNC Commits Schedule - Week 9
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
OCTOBER 15
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (4-1) hosts North Cobb HS (GA)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (5-1) hosts Athens Drive HS (NC)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (4-3) - open
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-5) at Kellam HS (VA)
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (5-2) at Maine South HS (IL)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-4) hosts St. Frances Academy (MD)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (6-0) at Southeast Raleigh HS (NC)
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (6-1) hosts Bessemer City HS (NC)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (8-0) hosts Oak Mountain HS (AL)
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (6-0) hosts Bayside HS (VA)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-4) hosts Powhatan HS (VA)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-4) at Parkland HS (PA)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (4-2) at Norfolk Academy (VA)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (7-0) at Southwest Guilford HS (NC)
CLASS OF 2023
OCTOBER 15
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (7-0) at Mallard Creek HS (NC)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Evanston (IL) High is on a four-game winning streak and they will travel to take on the Maine South Hawks, who are currently 6-1. Both are tied for first place, so a conference championship may be on the line Friday night. Evanston is led by class of 2022 North Carolin commit Sebastian Cheeks, who has excelled on both sides of the ball for the Wildkits.