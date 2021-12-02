 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Commits Slate: Multiple Future Heels Chasing State Titles
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-02 16:47:09 -0600') }} football Edit

UNC Commits Slate: Multiple Future Heels Chasing State Titles

Conner Harrell will be playing for the AHSAA 7A state championship on Wednesday, (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Five commits are battling in their state semifinals in the football playoffs this weekend.

One UNC commit, quarterback Conner Harrell finished his senior campaign in helping his Thompson High win the Alabama 7A state title on Wednesday.

Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

CLASS OF 2022

DECEMBER 3

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (9-3) at Milton HS (GA) - State Semifinals

Allen has been impressive on both sides of the ball. He is showing his versatility in helping Walton HS to a very successful season.


MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (13-1) hosts East Surry HS (NC) - State Semifinals

Hamrick has had an outstanding season for the Golden Lions as they try to win another state championship. His leadership has been very important trait he has worked on.


CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (13-1) defeated Central HS (AL) 38-22 to win the AHSAA 7A State Championship

Harrell finished his senior season on December 1st in big-time fashion as he helped the Warriors win their third straight state championship. The standout finished completing 10 of 16 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a score. He finished the season with 41 touchdown passes and 5 rushing scores.

STORY - Central Alabama Scoreboard


DECEMBER 4

TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (13-0) at Maury HS (VA) - State Semifinals

Holloway has excelled on all phases of the game. He has big play-making ability when he touches the ball and has helped the Stallions to an undefeated season.


ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (12-0) hosts Abingdon HS (VA) - State Semifinals

Rice, who is known for his pancake blocks has overpowered his opponents in the trenches. The Bulldogs are very close to playing for a state title.


Tad Hudson (Hough HS)
Tad Hudson (Hough HS) (Rivals.com)

CLASS OF 2023

DECEMBER 3

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (14-0) hosts Chambers HS (NC) - State Semifinal

Hudson has just been very consistent all season for the undefeated Huskies. He is big pocket passer that has a very strong arm.

SEASON COMPLETED

BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (10-3)

RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (6-4)

TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) opted out with injury

SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (6-4)

TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-6)

ANDRE GREENE, JR - St. Christopher's Academt (VA) (10-1)

OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (11-1)

BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-8)

JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-7)

GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (7-4)

TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (11-1)


GAME OF THE WEEK

Five Tar Heel commits will play this weekend in the state semifinals in their respective playoffs. One commit Conner Harrell and his Thompson High teammates finished their 2021 season on Wednesday night with a 38-22 state championship win in the Alabama playoffs.

