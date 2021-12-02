UNC Commits Slate: Multiple Future Heels Chasing State Titles

The 2021 fall football season continues this week for several North Carolina commits. Five commits are battling in their state semifinals in the football playoffs this weekend. One UNC commit, quarterback Conner Harrell finished his senior campaign in helping his Thompson High win the Alabama 7A state title on Wednesday. Here is the weekly schedule for the commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

CLASS OF 2022

DECEMBER 3 MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (9-3) at Milton HS (GA) - State Semifinals Allen has been impressive on both sides of the ball. He is showing his versatility in helping Walton HS to a very successful season.

MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (13-1) hosts East Surry HS (NC) - State Semifinals Hamrick has had an outstanding season for the Golden Lions as they try to win another state championship. His leadership has been very important trait he has worked on.

CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (13-1) defeated Central HS (AL) 38-22 to win the AHSAA 7A State Championship Harrell finished his senior season on December 1st in big-time fashion as he helped the Warriors win their third straight state championship. The standout finished completing 10 of 16 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and ran for a score. He finished the season with 41 touchdown passes and 5 rushing scores. STORY - Central Alabama Scoreboard

DECEMBER 4 TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (13-0) at Maury HS (VA) - State Semifinals Holloway has excelled on all phases of the game. He has big play-making ability when he touches the ball and has helped the Stallions to an undefeated season.

ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (12-0) hosts Abingdon HS (VA) - State Semifinals Rice, who is known for his pancake blocks has overpowered his opponents in the trenches. The Bulldogs are very close to playing for a state title.



Tad Hudson (Hough HS) (Rivals.com)

CLASS OF 2023

DECEMBER 3 TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (14-0) hosts Chambers HS (NC) - State Semifinal Hudson has just been very consistent all season for the undefeated Huskies. He is big pocket passer that has a very strong arm.