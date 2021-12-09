UNC Commits' Slate: Rice & Hamrick Vying For State Titles
The 2021 fall football season ends this week for two North Carolina commits, and both hope to earns rings by the time their state championship games are complete.
One UNC commit, quarterback Conner Harrell, finished his senior campaign in helping Thompson High win the Alabama 7A state title last week.
This weekend, two more Tar Heel commits - Zach Rice and Malaki Hamrick - will play for state tchampionships Saturday in the states of Virginia and North Carolina, respectively.
Here is the information for both state championships:
CLASS OF 2022
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (14-1) versus. Wallace-Rose Hill HS (NC)
STATS: 118 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 2 fumbles caused, and a blocked punt
NCHSAA 2A Championship
December 11, 2021 - 3:00PM - Carter-Finley Stadium (NC State University) Raleigh, NC
Watch Live NFHS Link: Shelby vs Wallace Rose Hill
TV: WRDC (My28) RDU; WCCB (CW) Charlotte; EYDO (Bounce TV) New Bern; ELOS (My40) Asheville; WMYV (My48) Triad
Thoughts on playing for a state championship in his final high school game?
“It’s everything I dreamed of,” Hamrick told THI earlier this week. “In talking with some of the seniors I grew up playing ball with, it’s always been talked about ending our senior year with a chance to play in the state title game. Honestly, we would feel robbed out of a season if we didn’t make it to state this year.”
NOTE: Wallace-Rose Hill High School has a Covid issue among the football team. As of Thursday, the NCHSAA had no plans to delay or cancel the 2A state title game.
ZACH RICE - Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (13-0) versus Phoebus HS (VA)
STATS: Over 200 pancake blocks
VHSL 3A Championship
Dec. 11, 2021 - 4:30PM - Williams Stadium (Liberty University) Lynchburg, VA
Watch Live NFHS Link: Liberty Christian vs Phoebus
Thoughts on playing for a state championship in his final high school game?
“My teammates and I set this goal after losing last year in the state semi-finals,” Rice told THI on Tuesday. “We didn’t like that feeling. We decided we were going to give this our all. You can see it, we are all focused and locked in. We want it! I'm going to leave it all on the field and play my hardest. This is my goal, my dream!”
Season Completed
CLASS OF 2022
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (9-4)
BEAU ATKINSON - Leesville Road HS (NC) (10-3)
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (6-4)
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) opted out with injury
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - Evanston HS (IL) (6-4)
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-6)
ANDRE GREENE, JR - St. Christopher's Academt (VA) (10-1)
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (11-1)
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (13-1) Alabama 7A State Champs
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (13-1)
BRYSON JENNINGS - Clover Hill HS (VA) (2-8)
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) (2-7)
GEORGE PETTAWAY - Nansemond Suffolk Academy (VA (7-4)
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (11-1)
CLASS OF 2023
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (14-1)