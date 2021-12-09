UNC Commits' Slate: Rice & Hamrick Vying For State Titles

The 2021 fall football season ends this week for two North Carolina commits, and both hope to earns rings by the time their state championship games are complete.

One UNC commit, quarterback Conner Harrell, finished his senior campaign in helping Thompson High win the Alabama 7A state title last week.

This weekend, two more Tar Heel commits - Zach Rice and Malaki Hamrick - will play for state tchampionships Saturday in the states of Virginia and North Carolina, respectively.

Here is the information for both state championships: