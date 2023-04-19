North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman has entered the transfer portal, a UNC spokesperson confirmed to THI on Wednesday evening.

A native of San Diego and a member of the recruiting class of 2019, Chapman started 16 games of the 43 in which he appeared for the Tar Heels, including starting all 11 regular season games in 2020, the season UNC played in the Orange Bowl.

In 2020, Chapman recorded 48 tackles, two of which were sacks and four were TFLs. He had two PBUs and an interception, and Chapman was also on the ACC All-Academic team.

This past season, Chapman played 325 snaps in 10 games, earning a 71.4 grade by PFF. He was credited with 12 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for the opposing offense.

For his career, Chapman was in on 136 tackles as a Tar Heel, including 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, nine PBUs, four forced fumbles, and five TFLs. He also played 1,651 defensive snaps and was also on the field for 415 special teams plays.Chapman will use his Covid year and has one year of eligibility.