UNC Defeats Charleston Postgame Locker Room Report

CHARLESTON, SC – North Carolina overcame early hot shooting by College of Charleston when its top two players took over, especially down the stretch, leading the Tar Heels to a 94-83 victory Tuesday night at TD Arena.

Three Tar Heels met with the media following the game: Armando Bacot (24 points, 12 rebounds), and Caleb Love (22 points, seven rebounds, six assists) in at the dais in the media room, and Kerwin Walton (14 points), in the hallway outside the locker room.

Here is what they had to say: