Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

 Donnie Bui
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL - Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from UNC's 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.

 Jacob Turner
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

 Bryant Baucom
Inside The Game UNC Falls 41-34 to Georgia Tech

Inside The Game UNC Falls 41-34 to Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL – A pair of four-game losing streaks are now saddled on North Carolina's lap after the Tar Heels lost at

 Andrew Jones
THI Podcast: Rest In Peace, Tylee Craft.

THI Podcast: Rest In Peace, Tylee Craft.

CHAPEL HILL – In this special edition of a THI Podcast, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the passing of North

 THI Staff

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

 • Donnie Bui
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL - Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from UNC's 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.

 • Jacob Turner
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

 • Bryant Baucom
Published Oct 14, 2024
UNC Defensive Breakdown From Tar Heels’ Loss to GT
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
The downward trend for North Carolina’s beleaguered defense continues in Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels allowed 505 total yards to the Yellow Jackets, and during its four-game losing streak, UNC’s opponents have averaged 507.5 yards per contest.

In addition, and most alarming is that Carolina allowed the Jackets 371 rushing yards, and James Madison, Duke, Pittsburgh along with Tech have averaged 229.5 yards on the ground.

So, with the loss Saturday, UNC is now 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. Tech is 5-2 and 3-2.

Here is our defensive breakdown from Carolina’s loss to Georgia Tech:


