UNC Defensive Breakdown From Tar Heels’ Loss to GT

The downward trend for North Carolina’s beleaguered defense continues in Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels allowed 505 total yards to the Yellow Jackets, and during its four-game losing streak, UNC’s opponents have averaged 507.5 yards per contest.

In addition, and most alarming is that Carolina allowed the Jackets 371 rushing yards, and James Madison, Duke, Pittsburgh along with Tech have averaged 229.5 yards on the ground.

So, with the loss Saturday, UNC is now 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. Tech is 5-2 and 3-2.

Here is our defensive breakdown from Carolina’s loss to Georgia Tech:



